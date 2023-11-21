UConn's Jim Mora: Fans 'Not Entitled to B---h' If They Don't Help with NIL

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jim Mora probably didn't endear himself to the UConn faithful on Tuesday.

The football coach told reporters on Tuesday that a big reason for the team's 2-9 record this season came down to a small NIL budget compared to other teams around the country, and suggested that fans shouldn't complain to the product on the field if they weren't going to contribute to the financial health of the football program:

"We're a better football team with a worse record and that's extremely frustrating, you know, because you see where the world is going. And we play like I said, go look at the top Group of Five teams in the country and look at their schedule and compare it to our schedule. So if we're going to play those teams and people want us to beat Duke and North Carolina State and Syracuse and Maryland next year and Wake Forest next year, then there needs to be a commitment monetarily to helping us get the players that can beat them.

"Because if you're not going to help us get the players to beat them, then you are not entitled to b---h when we don't beat them."

That should go over well.

The Huskies went 6-7 in Mora's first season last year, making the Myrtle Beach Bowl but losing to Marshall. It was the team's first bowl appearance since 2015 and just its seventh since becoming an FBS school in 2002. UConn currently plays outside of a conference as an independent program in football.