    Packers' Luke Musgrave Hospitalized with 'Pretty Significant' Abdomen Injury, HC Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 21, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: Luke Musgrave #88 of the Green Bay Packers runs past Levi Wallace #29 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave suffered a "pretty significant" abdomen injury that led to him being admitted to the hospital.

    Numerous Packers beat reporters relayed the news from Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who noted the injury occurred during the Pack's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Musgrave reported the injury one day later.

    Huge thing here: Musgrave has a "pretty significant injury," LaFleur says before someone's ringtone goes off. "He didn't say anything all game. ... He's been in the hospital. This kid is as tough as they come."

    Matt Lafleur just said that Luke Musgrave has a "pretty significant injury... He's been in the hospital."

Lafleur continued to say that Musgrave is no longer in the hospital, so that's good.

    Matt LaFleur says Luke Musgrave "has a pretty significant injury" and was in the hospital. He didn't say anything during the game and then called trainer Bryan Engel afterwards.

"He's going to be a very dynamic player in time. A significant blow for us, offensively"

    Per Eric Boynton of WBAY-TV 2, FOX cameras showed Musgrave grabbing his side after falling hard following a diving third-quarter catch. He finished with four receptions for 28 yards.

