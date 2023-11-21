Packers' Luke Musgrave Hospitalized with 'Pretty Significant' Abdomen Injury, HC Says

Packers' Luke Musgrave Hospitalized with 'Pretty Significant' Abdomen Injury, HC SaysNovember 21, 2023
Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave suffered a "pretty significant" abdomen injury that led to him being admitted to the hospital.
Numerous Packers beat reporters relayed the news from Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who noted the injury occurred during the Pack's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Musgrave reported the injury one day later.
Wes Hodkiewicz @WesHod
Matt LaFleur says Luke Musgrave "has a pretty significant injury" and was in the hospital. He didn't say anything during the game and then called trainer Bryan Engel afterwards.<br><br>"He's going to be a very dynamic player in time. A significant blow for us, offensively" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>
Per Eric Boynton of WBAY-TV 2, FOX cameras showed Musgrave grabbing his side after falling hard following a diving third-quarter catch. He finished with four receptions for 28 yards.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.