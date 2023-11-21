Packers' Luke Musgrave Hospitalized with 'Pretty Significant' Abdomen Injury, HC Says

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave suffered a "pretty significant" abdomen injury that led to him being admitted to the hospital.

Numerous Packers beat reporters relayed the news from Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, who noted the injury occurred during the Pack's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Musgrave reported the injury one day later.

Per Eric Boynton of WBAY-TV 2, FOX cameras showed Musgrave grabbing his side after falling hard following a diving third-quarter catch. He finished with four receptions for 28 yards.