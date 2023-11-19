X

WCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMS

    Angel Reese After Missing LSU Game: 'Please Don't Believe Everything You Read'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 6: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers is seen during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    LSU star Angel Reese addressed her absence in the Tigers' 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

    "Please don't believe everything you read," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Angel Reese @Reese10Angel

    please don't believe everything you read.

    Her comments are unlikely to quiet the ongoing discourse regarding why she has seen her playing status change so dramatically.

    Reese didn't step onto the court for the second half of a 109-79 victory over Kent State, with head coach Kim Mulkey only describing it as a "coach's decision." Mulkey remained vague when the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament didn't play at all in LSU's next game.

    "Angel was not in uniform," she told reporters. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later."

    Reese has averaged 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in her four appearances to open the season. The junior forward is expected to play a critical role in the Tigers' defense of their national title.

    LSU returns to action Monday night against Texas Southern. It's unclear whether Reese will return for the contest.

    Angel Reese After Missing LSU Game: 'Please Don't Believe Everything You Read'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon