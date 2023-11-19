Angel Reese After Missing LSU Game: 'Please Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

LSU star Angel Reese addressed her absence in the Tigers' 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

"Please don't believe everything you read," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Her comments are unlikely to quiet the ongoing discourse regarding why she has seen her playing status change so dramatically.

Reese didn't step onto the court for the second half of a 109-79 victory over Kent State, with head coach Kim Mulkey only describing it as a "coach's decision." Mulkey remained vague when the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament didn't play at all in LSU's next game.

"Angel was not in uniform," she told reporters. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later."

Reese has averaged 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in her four appearances to open the season. The junior forward is expected to play a critical role in the Tigers' defense of their national title.