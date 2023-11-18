Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Fined by NFL for Flashing Peace Sign on TD vs. Browns

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr's jubilation following his Week 10 touchdown against the Cleveland Browns caught the ire of the league offices.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct on Saturday. The infraction came after Beckham threw up a peace sign on his way to the end zone in the third quarter.

The touchdown was Beckham's second of the season and second in as many weeks. The Ravens would go on to lose the game 33-31.

The three-time Pro Bowler made his return to the NFL this season after missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham signed with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 NFL season and has gradually increased his production. He is up to 24 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns, but a significant portion of this has come in the past three games. He lost his touchdown streak Thursday in the Ravens Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but his four catches for 116 yards helped continue his forward momentum.