    Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Sells for Record $1.4M at Auction

    Jack MurrayNovember 18, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Tom Brady's game-worn jersey from the final game of his illustrious NFL career sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record $1.4 million on Saturday.

    The jersey was authenticated by The MeiGray Group and was matched to have been worn in the second half of Brady's final game, a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round.

    The seven-time Super Bowl winner spent 23 seasons in the NFL, the final three of which came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, won three MVP Awards and has won more Super Bowls than any single NFL Franchise.