Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Sells for Record $1.4M at Auction

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady's game-worn jersey from the final game of his illustrious NFL career sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record $1.4 million on Saturday.

The jersey was authenticated by The MeiGray Group and was matched to have been worn in the second half of Brady's final game, a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round.