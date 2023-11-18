Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Sells for Record $1.4M at Auction

Tom Brady's Final Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Sells for Record $1.4M at AuctionNovember 18, 2023
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Tom Brady's game-worn jersey from the final game of his illustrious NFL career sold at a Sotheby's auction for a record $1.4 million on Saturday.
The jersey was authenticated by The MeiGray Group and was matched to have been worn in the second half of Brady's final game, a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner spent 23 seasons in the NFL, the final three of which came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named to 15 Pro Bowls, won three MVP Awards and has won more Super Bowls than any single NFL Franchise.