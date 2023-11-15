Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Ice Cube Impact Award Honoring Rap Icon

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame made sure Tuesday was a good day for Ice Cube.

The Hall of Fame announced it will honor the rapper, actor and founder of the BIG3 basketball league with the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award. It will present Ice Cube with the award on Jan. 15, 2024, which is on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the announcement, Ice Cube is being recognized for his "extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game, and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development."

The Hall of Fame will present the award to other winners in the coming years and feature an exhibit highlighting those who are recognized.

"The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Award named in my honor is truly remarkable, and words alone can't express my gratitude for this recognition from such a prestigious organization," Ice Cube said. "Having an award bearing my name only intensifies my commitment to advancing inclusivity and equal opportunity in sports, alongside my unwavering dedication to community activism."