5-Star Recruit Tre Johnson Commits to Texas Over Baylor; No. 1 SG Prospect for 2024

Porter Binks/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns seriously bolstered their recruiting class in 2024, landing 5-star shooting guard Tre Johnson on Wednesday.

"I chose Texas because I like their family culture and my relationship with the coaching staff," he told Joe Tipton of On3.

He went with the Longhorns over Baylor and had a long list of offers, including from Kentucky and Kansas.

Johnson, who hails from Dallas, is considered the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2024, the top shooting guard and the top player from the state of Texas, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports called him "one of the very best scorers in the national class" and a "threat at different levels" who "just has a knack for putting the ball in the basket."

He added that as "he learns to become more efficient offensively, and competitive defensively, his game should continue to go to new levels."

Don't expect Johnson to only be a scorer at Texas, however.

"They want me to play on and off the ball," he told Tipton. "Sometimes play the 1 and create for others."

Johnson leads a strong Class of 2024 for the Longhorns, joining 4-star shooting guard Cam Scott and 4-star power forward Nicolas Codie. That has the team ranked fourth in 247Sports' recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle, trailing only Duke, Kentucky and Missouri.

But the games are played on the court, not on the recruiting trail, and under Rodney Terry the Longhorns are looking to turn around a program that hadn't advanced past the second round in the NCAA tournament for 13 straight seasons before reaching the Elite Eight last year.

"I'm a winner and I'm trying to come in and do some winning," Johnson told Tipton.