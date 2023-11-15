NFL Rumors: Vikings' Danielle Hunter Linked to Jaguars, Broncos Ahead of 2024 NFL FA

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive end and impending free agent Danielle Hunter should draw significant interest from other teams next spring as he cruises through a dominant 2023 season in which he co-leads the NFL with 11 sacks.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, two of those interested teams are expected to be the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

"No one has helped their free agency profile more than Hunter, who is tracking for nearly 19 sacks on the season. Hunter will be 29 to start the 2024 season, paving the way for a lucrative three- or four-year deal at well above $20 million per season. Jacksonville has long been a fan of Hunter's game, but Denver also could bolster its pass rush -- the Broncos are typically unafraid to spend in March."

The eight-year NFL veteran has played his entire career with the Vikings. He's a three-time Pro Bowler with 82 sacks and 427 tackles to his name.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.