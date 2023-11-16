Warriors' Draymond Green Suspended 5 Games for Altercation with T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has been suspended five games for his actions in the team's in-season tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Warriors teammate Klay Thompson as well as Timberwolves players Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in the incident.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, adding that Green's suspension includes the in-season tournament game agains the San Antonio Spurs.

During an early sequence before a single point was scored, Thompson got into a confrontation with McDaniels, which prompted Minnesota center Rudy Gobert to step in and separate them. Green, presumably trying to defend Thompson, grabbed Gobert from behind and wrapped his arm around his neck.

Green held Gobert in the headlock for a prolonged amount of time before eventually letting go, and he was ejected from the game along with Thompson and McDaniels. The Warriors went on to lose 104-101, which was their fourth straight loss.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he felt Green was simply sticking up for his teammate.

"There is no way Klay should have been ejected. That was ridiculous," Kerr said. "I was upset about that. As far as the Draymond piece of it, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy."

This was the second time Green was ejected from a game this season, as he also was booted from Golden State's 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 11 after receiving a second technical foul for pushing Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell.

Known for his fiery personality, Green brings an energy and intensity to the Warriors that only he can provide. However, he took things too far against the Timberwolves.

It will not be easy for Golden State to replace Green's production during his suspension. While his averages of 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists appear modest, his intangibles and defensive prowess are pretty much irreplaceable.