3 Players Giants Must Cut in 2024 NFL Offseason

2 of 3

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Darius Slayton's overall production does not match his contract.

Slayton recorded close to 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons, but he followed that up with 339 yards in 2021.

He is in line for a second season in three years with under 700 receiving yards. He has 337 yards right now, but there is no guarantee that number increases a ton with lackluster quarterback play.

The Giants are set to lose Parris Campbell and Sterling Shepard in free agency. They could do a hard reset at wide receiver by cutting Slayton and the $2.5 million he is scheduled to earn next season.

If the Giants commit to Jones, they need as much money as possible to commit to the players around him.

Darren Waller, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Isaiah Hodgins form a nice foundation of pass-catchers, but the Giants need more explosive players at the position.