Gobert: Draymond Green 'Does Anything He Can to Get Ejected' When Steph Curry's Out

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to Rudy Gobert, Draymond is a "clown" who will do whatever it takes to avoid playing basketball without Stephen Curry.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center lit into Green after the Warriors star was ejected from Tuesday night's In-Season Tournament game for putting Gobert in a headlock.

"Every time Steph doesn't play, (Green) doesn't want to play without his guy Steph, so he does anything he can to get ejected," Gobert told reporters.

The fracas happened with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter when Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into an altercation around centercourt. Green then choked Gobert from behind as he attempted to pull the center away from the fight.

Thompson, Green and McDaniels were all ejected. Curry did not play after being ruled out with a knee injury.

Gobert remained in the game, finishing with nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in Minnesota's 104-101 victory.

"My first thought was just, 'I'm not going to fight. I need to be in this game to help my team,'" Gobert said. "I just showed the ref that I had my hands up, and I just waited until the situation was over. Nothing more than that. It wasn't a good enough choke to put me to sleep."

The Warriors have lost four straight games and sit a disappointing 6-6 on the season. Curry has been a beacon of light on offense while the rest of the team largely falters around him.

With Curry out of the lineup, his teammates once again failed to pick up the slack and instead found themselves getting ejected before a point was even scored. Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended Green and Thompson in his postgame press conference.

"There is no way Klay should have been ejected. That was ridiculous," Kerr said. "I was upset about that. As far as the Draymond piece of it, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy."