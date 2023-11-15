Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated CFP Projections After Week 12 Rankings

2 of 3

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State and Michigan are ranked at No. 2 and No. 3 in the CFP rankings, respectively, but it's unlikely both of the Big Ten rivals will be included in the four-team Playoff field. And as expected, the Buckeyes and Wolverines should both be undefeated when they face off in the regular-season finale on Nov. 25.

This week, Ohio State is set to host Minnesota, while Michigan is going on the road to face Maryland. The Golden Gophers and Terrapins are both unranked, so it's unlikely either matchup results in an upset.

The winner of the Buckeyes-Wolverines clash on Nov. 25 (which is set to take place at Michigan) will then finish in first place in the Big Ten East. Then, the only thing standing in the way of a CFP berth will be the first-place team from the Big Ten West (likely to be Iowa) in the conference championship game.

It could be either Ohio State or Michigan that ends up as the undefeated Big Ten champion. But the Wolverines may have the slight edge, considering they'll be hosting the monumental matchup against the Buckeyes.

However, Michigan will need to keep having success without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline on gamedays. Harbaugh is banned from the final three games of the regular season as the NCAA investigates the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing operation.

Without Harbaugh, Michigan notched a 24-15 road win over Penn State this past Saturday. So the Wolverines may not be slowed over the next few weeks.