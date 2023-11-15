Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated CFP Projections After Week 12 Rankings

Bowl Predictions 2023: Updated CFP Projections After Week 12 RankingsNovember 15, 2023
Not many major changes occurred in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. However, there is a new team at No. 1, and it shouldn't have come as much of a surprise.
Georgia has taken over the top spot in the CFP rankings after being situated in the top spot of the AP Top 25 poll all season. The Bulldogs jumped ahead of Ohio State in the CFP rankings following their 52-17 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
There are two more weeks to go in the regular season, and then, conference championship weekend will take place. A lot could change in the CFP rankings between now and when the four-team field is announced Dec. 3.
Here's a look at the latest bowl predictions heading into Week 12 of the 2023 college football season.
Bowl Predictions
College Football Playoff
Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Rest of New Year's Six
Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Alabama
Orange Bowl: Louisville vs. Ohio State
Peach Bowl: Missouri vs. Penn State
Cotton Bowl: Texas vs. Tulane
Huge Big Ten Matchup Looming for Michigan, Ohio State
Ohio State and Michigan are ranked at No. 2 and No. 3 in the CFP rankings, respectively, but it's unlikely both of the Big Ten rivals will be included in the four-team Playoff field. And as expected, the Buckeyes and Wolverines should both be undefeated when they face off in the regular-season finale on Nov. 25.
This week, Ohio State is set to host Minnesota, while Michigan is going on the road to face Maryland. The Golden Gophers and Terrapins are both unranked, so it's unlikely either matchup results in an upset.
The winner of the Buckeyes-Wolverines clash on Nov. 25 (which is set to take place at Michigan) will then finish in first place in the Big Ten East. Then, the only thing standing in the way of a CFP berth will be the first-place team from the Big Ten West (likely to be Iowa) in the conference championship game.
It could be either Ohio State or Michigan that ends up as the undefeated Big Ten champion. But the Wolverines may have the slight edge, considering they'll be hosting the monumental matchup against the Buckeyes.
However, Michigan will need to keep having success without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline on gamedays. Harbaugh is banned from the final three games of the regular season as the NCAA investigates the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing operation.
Without Harbaugh, Michigan notched a 24-15 road win over Penn State this past Saturday. So the Wolverines may not be slowed over the next few weeks.
Ohio State is looking to reach the CFP for the sixth time, while Michigan is eyeing its third bid after making the Playoff each of the past two years. Both Big Ten teams were part of CFP field last season.
Is a Massive Pac-12 Rematch on the Horizon?
The Pac-12 Championship Game will feature the conference's top two finishers, and at this point, that's slated to be Washington and Oregon. If that ends up being the case, then a thrilling rematch is likely to take place.
On Oct. 14, the Huskies recorded a 36-33 home victory over the Ducks. It was a tight contest that went in Washington's favor after Michael Penix Jr.'s go-ahead 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1 minute and 38 seconds remaining in the game.
Washington is the only Pac-12 team with an unbeaten conference record. In order to keep that sterling mark, it will have to win a tough road matchup vs. Oregon State this Saturday, and then defeat Washington State in a home contest on Nov. 25.
Oregon's only loss of the season has been its defeat at Washington. The Ducks control their own destiny, as they wrap up the regular season with a road matchup at Arizona State and a home game vs. Oregon State.
Unless Oregon stumbles down the stretch, it should get another opportunity to take down Washington. The Ducks have been playing quite well during their four-game winning streak, a stretch that has featured quality victories over Utah and USC.
If Washington and Oregon meet again in the Pac-12 title game, the result could swing the other way. But it should be an exciting matchup regardless of who wins, especially because a CFP berth could be on the line.
The Pac-12 hasn't had a team reach the College Football Playoff since 2016, when Washington was among the four schools in the field.