Aaron Rodgers Says He's a 'Believer' in Hackett's Offense Despite Jets' Struggles

The New York Jets have scored the third-fewest points per game (16.0) in the NFL through 10 weeks, and naturally, quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have come under fire in response to the team's struggles.

This offense was built for four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has missed nearly all of the season after suffering a torn Achilles just a handful of plays into his Jets tenure. But Rodgers still has faith in the offense under Hackett, his former offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers made his remarks during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

"Yeah, yeah, I see it," Rodgers said regarding criticism of Hackett (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). "I won MVP twice in the same offense, so I'm a believer. I'm a believer in the offense. There are a lot of positions, you have to play better. But, yeah, it's easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach [Wilson] and Nathaniel, but there's a lot of positions that need to play better."

Rodgers started in Green Bay from 2008-2022 and played under Hackett from 2019-2021, winning back-to-back NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021.

Hopes were high after the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in April, setting up a reunion with Hackett. Unfortunately, Rodgers was injured in the first quarter of the Jets' 22-16 season-opening win against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson has started ever since and struggled. He has the fourth-worst passer rating among qualified quarterbacks right and the worst among anyone who has started at least eight games.

The good news for the Jets is that their season isn't over by any means at 4-5, just one game out of the AFC wild card race. Rodgers is also reportedly aiming for a miraculous mid-December return, per comments made to NBC Sports' Melissa Stark.