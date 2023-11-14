Dan Orlovsky Has 'Heard' Bill Belichick Will Leave Patriots, Is Eyeing New HC Job

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Head coach and de-facto general manager Bill Belichick's 24-year stint with the New England Patriots very well could come to an end soon as the team slogs through a 2-8 campaign.

But if that's the case, it's possible teams could be lining up to hire the 71-year-old given his six-Super Bowl pedigree with the Patriots.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and strongly hinted that signs are pointing to an exit in New England. He also noted Belichick's next location has been "kind of determined."

"I've heard that," Orlovsky said.

"I've heard more and more of that over the past week. I'm not a reporter, all that stuff, but I have heard that. I have heard that that's going to be the case...who knows the likelihood of it, but I've heard that's going to happen, and I've heard the location has kind of been determined as well."

Orlovsky was asked about the location and his sources but did not divulge either.

The lead-in to the conversation revolved around a recent report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who reported that sources would bet on a "mutual parting of the ways" between Belichick and the Pats at the end of the season.

Belichick has been with the Pats since 2000. He won Super Bowls to cap the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Belichick's Patriots tenure hasn't gone particularly well since quarterback Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Since then, Belichick's teams have gone 7-9, 10-7, 8-9 and now 2-8 for a total of 27 wins and 33 losses. The lone winning year ended with a disastrous 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

Simply put, the Pats have bottomed out and are in danger of finishing with the NFL's worst record this season. They are simply riding out the string of a lost 2023 campaign at this point, and the writing appears to be on the wall for a full roster rebuild and makeover.

With that in mind, Belichick's Pats tenure could very well be over, but teams could certainly be lining up for his services. Yes, he hasn't done well as a head coach outside Brady, and that includes his time as the Cleveland Browns' leader from 1991-1995 (36-44 record).

But he's still won eight Super Bowls (including two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. That's an unmatched number out of any one person in NFL history. Surely a team looking for a leadership change will at least consider Belichick given his name and resume, even if he hasn't fared well of late and will be 72 by next season.