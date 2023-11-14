5-Star Center Jayden Quaintance Commits to Kentucky over Missouri

Photo credit: 247Sports

One of the top centers in the 2024 recruiting class came off the board after Jayden Quaintance announced his commitment to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Quaintance is the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 center in 247Sports' composite rankings. He had originally been set to hit the college ranks in 2025 before reclassifying so he'd advance a year early.

His final decision came down to Kentucky and Missouri. Regarding the Wildcats, he cited their success and developing talent at the next level as a mark in their favor.

"They've had guard success, but they've had good success with bigs, a lot more than other colleges. Coach (John) Calipari has been showing a lot of love, and Coach Chin (Coleman), too," Quaintance told On3's Joe Tipton. "Coach Cal has already come to Word of God twice to see me. We've been able to build a good relationship."

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said the frontcourt standout is "one of the most naturally talented prospects in the country."

"Offensively, he has all the natural tools to be a huge mismatch threat," Finkelstein wrote. "He's already a major lob and tip-dunk threat who dunks balls while still on his way up, and is equally dangerous out of the dunker spot. He's intent on developing his shooting range and has the natural touch to do so, which will allow him to maximize floor-spacing in both directions."

Quaintance attends Word Of God Christian Academy and has represented the United States at the youth level. This past summer, he helped Team USA earn gold in the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where he appeared in all six games and averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in only 18.7 minutes per game.

For the Wildcats, one benefit of Quaintance's reclassification is that he's effectively locked in for two years. Under the terms of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, he won't be eligible for the draft until 2026.

That's undoubtedly a plus for head coach John Calipari with how much the UK roster typically turns over from season to season.