Bill Belichick's Ideal NFL Landing Spots If Patriots, Head Coach Part Ways

The Chicago Bears went into 2023 with hopes of contending again after some lean rebuilding years. The club felt confident enough in quarterback Justin Fields' development to trade out from the No. 1 overall pick and believed that head coach Matt Eberflus would improve drastically upon the poor 3-14 record he led his side to during his first season at the helm. That hasn't come to fruition, however, as the Bears are off to a pitiful start to the campaign and have seen Fields' development come to a screeching halt.

Bringing in someone like Bill Belichick could result in a reversal of fortune for the beleaguered franchise. Peter King of NBC Sports noted in his recent column that Chicago would be a "longshot" to go after the coach, but it's possible his availability could tempt the front office.

Eberflus hasn't been able to help Fields take a leap after the young signal-caller showed flashes of potential during his first two seasons as a pro. Considering how heavily the team invested into acquiring Fields during the 2021 draft—Chicago coughed up multiple picks, including a 2022 first-rounder, to move up from No. 20 to No. 11 that year—this is nothing short of a disastrous make-or-break third season for both the passer and the club. While Eberflus wasn't involved in Fields' selection, his fortunes are tied to the quarterback regardless. Unless the quarterback returns to the lineup and shows significant strides in his development while leading the Bears to victories, it's possible both the coach and quarterback could be moving on this offseason.