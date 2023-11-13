Zach Arnett Fired as HC by Mississippi State After 10 Games Replacing Mike Leach

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Mississippi State announced Monday it fired head football coach Zach Arnett.

The move comes two days after the Bulldogs suffered a 51-10 defeat to Texas A&M that dropped them to 4-6 on the season.

Arnett took over as head coach in December following the unexpected death of Mike Leach, signing a four-year contract.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December," athletic director Zac Selmon said. "He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."

