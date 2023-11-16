2024 NBA Draft: Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses for Projected Lottery Picks

2024 NBA Draft: Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses for Projected Lottery PicksNovember 16, 2023
There is already an adequate amount of tape on consensus lottery prospects for the 2024 NBA draft. Scouts even have a decent level of familiarity with the freshmen and top names overseas.
The international and G League Ignite players started earlier than those in college, so scouting reports on them are looking more concrete.
A few of the biggest prospects are also returning NCAA players who'll be looking to change certain sections of their scouting reports.
We pinpointed the key strengths and weaknesses for the prospects who'll be projected in the lottery of our next mock draft. Early foundational evaluations are being set, and now scouts will track to see how each player evolves from now until June.
Matas Buzelis
- School/Team: G League Ignite
- Position: SG/SF
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'8", 209lbs
Strengths
Positional size/athleticism
A wing by skill set, Matas Buzelis possesses excellent 6'8" size for either the 2 or 3 positions. His athleticism pops on driving finishes above the rim and defensive playmaking against smaller guards and forwards. Aside from his hops, Buzelis also shows functional coordination and body control below the rim for tougher finishes.
Shotmaking
Shotmaking currently looks like Buzelis most translatable skill, based on his positional release point and numbers during high school. He's most comfortable catching and shooting, but flashes of pull-ups or fallaways from the post help create visions of a higher-upside scorer.
Potential scoring versatility
Buzelis won't receive the same on-ball work he got at Sunrise Christian, but flashes of creation with dribble moves into drives and footwork into jumpers have hinted at a path to go-to scoring potential. Even if it doesn't fully develop or translate, Buzelis should still offer the versatility to play on and off the ball with his spot-up shooting and cutting tools.
Weaknesses
On-ball polish
Buzelis looks vulnerable handling the ball against pressure. A high center of gravity makes it tougher to picture him getting low and blowing by NBA guards/wings. Scouts figure to question whether the on-ball creation and scoring will translate. And though he's only played in two games for Ignite, he mostly took a backseat in a secondary role.
Defense
The shotblocking highlights can be deceiving when evaluating Buzelis' defense. He's going to have trouble guarding more physical scorers, and the off-ball IQ will need to improve based on the small sample size to start the season.
Stephon Castle
- School/Team: Connecticut
- Position: PG/SG
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'6", 215lbs
Strengths
Positional size
At 6'6", 215 pounds, Stephon Castle has advantageous size and strength for both backcourt positions. He uses his physical tools to play through contact and over defenders on drives and finishes. He rebounds well for a guard or wing, particularly on the offensive glass, using it as an extra source for scoring. He also profiles strongly defensively, and while we're still learning about his habits and intensity, the long-term lens see obvious two-way potential.
Three-level scoring skill set
Castle operates at his own, slowed-down pace, which has proven to be effective for creation. He gets to the rim using deceleration and footwork over burst. He shows patience in getting to his spots, and though we're still waiting to see where he's at with his shooting consistency, there is enough evidence of pull-up twos and longer-range shotmaking for scouts to picture a three-level NBA scorer.
Passing
Unselfishness and vision give Castle jumbo point guard vibes. He might not receive enough on-ball reps at Connecticut to fully sell himself as a lead ball-handler, but secondary playmaking should make the scouting report and strengthen his evaluation. His passing pops most in pick-and-roll situations when he's firing one-handers across the floor, though his processing also shows when he's making quick, simple reads to open finishers and shooters.
Weaknesses
Three-point shooting
Castle wasn't the most reliable three-point shooter in high school, and given his archetype, teams will want to know they aren't any red flags with his jump shot or range. The eye test suggest he offers adequate shot-making skill for his longer-term shooting development, but at this stage, he isn't likely to launch or make threes in volume at Connecticut.
Explosion questions
Not all scorers need dunk-contest explosiveness, but it remains to be seen whether Castle can continue executing without standout speed or vertical pop around the basket. Scouts will be watching to determine whether they think he'll be able to successfully separate against pro defenders.
Donovan Clingan
- School/Team: Connecticut
- Position: C
- Age: 19
- Size: 7'2", 265lbs
Strengths
Physical presence and mobility
At 7'2", 265 pounds, Donovan Clingan owns the ground underneath him. He effortlessly moves defenders back and plays through contact without seemingly feeling anything. It's nearly an automatic easy bucket or rebound for Clingan if he's in position, which he often gets to easily due to his overpowering body and mobility.
Aside from possessing unique strength, Clingan moves well, showing light feet running the floor, rolling to the basket and getting up to contest shots. He's able to get behind defenses off his cuts and the picks he sets. He also blocked 5.5 shots per 40 minutes last season, using a combination of size, positioning and anticipation.
Hands/feet
While Clingan carves out space with his body, he scores with soft hands and short-range touch. He has good footwork and drop steps around the block, which he uses to get around post defenders and create new finishing angles. He's shown he can covert in different ways from both sides of the rim with either hand.
Defensive tools/anticipation
Clingan optimizes his size and length in rim protection by anticipating and reading plays. He's effective defensively in pick-and-rolls, sliding with ball-handlers and showing good judgement in his distance from them to bait the finish and go up for the contest. He keeps his eyes up in the rim protector spot, guarding both his man and the basket from driving guards or wings.
Weaknesses
Offensive versatility
He's an old-school big who can't put the ball down, isn't a passer and doesn't shoot. That will make him difficult to draft for certain teams who are already set at center. Compared to other prospects, his suitors may be limited, assuming teams aren't interesting in playing two centers.
Clingan has attempted a three-pointer in each of his first two games as a sophomore, a potential development that will be watched closely by scouts.
Free throws
Defenses are going to start mauling Clingan to send him to the line and prevent the easy basket. He only shot 51.7 percent on free throws last season, a number he must improve on to maximize his scoring potential and justify playing crunch-time minutes.
Isaiah Collier
- School/Team: USC
- Position: PG
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'5", 210lbs
Strengths
Positional tools/speed for advantage creation
At 6'5", 210 pounds, Isaiah Collier combines power and speed, a dangerous mix for a ball-handler. He uses both to create advantages in the open floor and the half court, where he finds ways to separate using bursts off hesitations and the strength to bump/move defenders.
Finishing
Collier has already shown the ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways with strength or finesse. He maintains body control through contact and has no fear initiating it. But he's also delivered a number of acrobatic adjustments and high-level touch layups from difficult angles.
Passing
NBA teams will see a full-time initiator in Collier for his advantage creation and the passing that reflect's a true point guard's. He has the delivery skill and vision. Collier can whip one-handers across the floor after using his gravity to shift the defense. He keeps his eyes up on drives, making him an effective drive-and-dump setup man. Collier can make high-level reads and settle into a quarterback role, willing to facilitate offense first.
Weaknesses
Shooting
While Collier's jump shot has looked competent so far, high school tape and a lack of three-point volume suggests that consistent shooting will take time. Just looking at his mechanics, he uses mostly all arms and doesn't elevate much on his jump shot.
Decision-making
Collier can be very turnover prone and lackadaisical with his decision-making as a playmaker and ball-handler. He can look over-confident with the ball in his hands. Defensively, he's been foul-happy early, and he has to learn when to pick his spots to be aggressive.
Justin Edwards
- School/Team: Kentucky
- Position: SF
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'8", 203lbs
Strengths
Positional size/athleticism
Justin Edwards consistently taps into his positional size and athleticism to earn himself easy baskets off transition, line drives, cuts and putbacks. They allow him to score with low usage and make plays defensively. In the half court, Edwards is at his best on actions toward the hoop from on and off the ball. Off the catch, he has a quick first step to blow by and elevate above the rim. His handle isn't advanced, but he can use some footwork and hesitation to elude defenders on the move.
Improving shotmaking
An improving shotmaker, Edwards is becoming a bigger threat to pull up for two and hit spot-up threes. He won't make these jumpers consistently as a freshmen, but they're in his bag and seem capable of improving over the next few years.
Weaknesses
Creation/playmaking
Aside from the occasional mid-range pull-up or drive past a closeout, Edwards remains limited in creation situations. Kentucky is unlikely to use him as an isolation or pick-and-roll ball-handler. A lack of one-on-one scoring or passing just raises the bar on his shooting development.
Shooting consistency
It's hard to trust his shooting right now, which can be problematic for a limited creator.
Kyle Filipowski
- School/Team: Duke
- Position: PF/C
- Age: 20
- Size: 7'0", 248lbs
Strengths
Shooting potential
All NBA teams want 7-footers that can space the floor and provide shotmaking. Regardless of Kyle Filipowski's freshman percentages, he still hit 35 threes last year, and number that highlights capability and one he's likely to improve on in 2023-24. He projects as an instant pick-and-pop weapon for the next level, and the threat to make catch-and-shoot threes only helps set up a dribble-drive game that also separates him from most his size.
Attacking
Ball-handling turns Filipowski into a threat to initiate fast breaks and attack closeouts. Pressure can knock the ball loose from him, but in space, he's developed some change-of-direction moves, and he possesses the body control to finish drives around interior defenders.
Low-post scoring
Even without the slickest post game, Filipowski still does damage around the block using soft hands and short touch. He's an effective scorer down low when he can anchor his lower body and toss up one-handers over rim protection.
Passing
The assist numbers don't tell the full story on Filipowski, an advanced passer, particularly when all eyes are on him in the post.
Weaknesses
Rim protection
Filipowski lacks verticality and toughness defensively around the basket. He has a high center of gravity that physical bigs can exploit. Limited shot-blocking and the ease at which opposing bigs can score through him down low may make it difficult for NBA teams to play him at center.
Athleticism for separating
Without explosion, he's vulnerable to getting stonewalled in the paint. Filipowski's overall delivery isn't the quickest, making it easier for defenders to contest his shots.
Ron Holland
- School/Team: G League Ignite
- Position: SF
- Age: 18
- Size: 6'6", 204lbs
Strengths
Explosion for transition, downhill scoring
Ron Holland is easily at his best in the open floor or with space to activate burst for turning the corner on his defender. Explosive leaping allows him to take off from outside the restricted area, effortlessly elevate above the rim and beat rim protectors to the spot.
Finishing instincts
With a nose for the basket, Holland finds ways to use push and touch shots in situations when he might not be properly set or in traditional finishing position. He doesn't need to stare down the hoop before turning and converting with one hand, a tribute to his knack for improvising.
Improving creation/shot-making
The athletic plays, motor and instincts point to a high NBA floor, but flashes of ball-handling moves, footwork and shot-making (for an 18-year-old) suggest there is still plenty more one-on-one scoring upside. He's getting more comfortable separating into pull-ups and step-backs, even if the shooting percentages don't match the eye test yet. And there has been enough evidence of quick dribble moves to shake defenders and get downhill for scouts to feel optimistic about his on-ball trajectory.
Defensive potential
With a solid 6'6" frame, quickness and high energy, ingredients for an effective wing defender are evident. Regardless of technique at this stage, he's going to blow up plays and create turnovers just by tapping into his speed, reaction time and effort.
Weaknesses
Playmaking/Turnvovers
It wouldn't be shocking if Holland wound up averaging more turnovers than assists, which isn't ideal for a wing in the No. 1 overall discussion. The lack of playmaking is mostly tied to his limitations creating and multitasking off the dribble.
Shooting consistency
While Holland's shotmaking development has been promising, his jumper still isn't a strength. Age, free throws and the ability to get hot help alleviate some of the concern, as does Holland's ability to impact games in other ways. But lottery teams at the top of the draft will surely be analyzing his stroke and the likelihood that it continues to improve. It may be difficult to justify drafting a limited playmaking, below-average shooting wing No. 1 in a draft.
Tyrese Proctor
- School/Team: Duke
- Position: PG/SG
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'5", 183lbs
Strengths
Self-creation flashes
Though not viewed as an isolation scorer, Tyrese Proctor has put together solid highlight tape of ball-handling moves that create separation, mostly into jump shots. He can pull off advanced combos of dribbles and footwork into step-backs. And with extra spacing at the next level, we could see more self-creation from Proctor as he continues to get older.
Shotmaking versatility
Though scouts will be expecting improved shooting percentages this season, Proctor has demonstrated impressive shotmaking versatility off pull-ups, step-backs, spot-ups, screens, fallaways and runners. He's proven he can hit jumpers in a variety of ways, an encouraging sign for scoring potential.
Playmaking/passing
The lack of burst may make scouts hesitate at the idea of drafting Proctor for a lead guard role. But he does have passing IQ to make necessary point guard reads. He's at his best finding teammates while downhill after penetrating through the first line of defense.
Weaknesses
Handling pressure
Though Proctor has a bag with ball-handling tricks, he still needs to tighten up under pressure. He doesn't turn the ball over often, but he also doesn't have the strongest command of his dribble when defenders blitz or play him aggressively.
Burst/strength
An improved handle would help Proctor get past defenders, but he still struggled around the paint, lacking explosion and the strength to handle contact. It resulted in too many low-percentage runners and only 1.9 free-throw attempts per game.
Consistency/Aggression
The bar will be higher this year for Proctor, who was on and off last season and too often deferred.
Zaccharie Risacher
- School/Team: JL Bourg
- Position: SG/SF
- Age: 18
- Size: 6'8", 204lbs
Strengths
Positional tools/athleticism
Positional 6'8" size and exciting athleticism represent the immediate draw to Zaccharie Risacher. His body type, fluidity and explosion are advantageous in transition and off drives, particularly when paired with his ball-handling. Guard and wing defenders can appear outmatched and physically overwhelmed on his takes to the basket. His tools are create defensive upside, both on the ball and off it as a playmaker.
Shotmaking potential
Though streaky throughout his career, Risacher is at 37.0 percent from three in LNB Pro A after shooting 44.4 percent during the U19 World Cup. He's looked confident lately with a more decisive, quick release on his spot-up shots behind the arc. The inconsistency is worth taking into account, but at 18 years old, the makes highlight shotmaking capability that feel more important.
Ball-handling/passing flashes
Risaccher's ball-handling and passing show mostly in the open floor. He looks in control pushing off the defense glass, and he remains a threat to blow by a closeout and make a play off a few dribbles, whether it's into a layup, runner or kickout.
Weaknesses
Polish
Risacher's measurements, athleticism and skill set create theoretical upside and versatility, but he's still missing one bankable strength. Even physicality can negate his burst and leaping ability. He's never been consistent from three, and he hasn't show any real signs of having a pull-up. He can pass, but he's not sharpe enough with the ball to offer regular playmaking.
The idea of Risacher remains appealing, and his age figures to keep scouts' patient. But by June, he'll want to sell NBA teams on at least one signature skill that seems likely to translate and continue improving.
Alexandre Sarr
- School/Team: Perth Wildcats
- Position: PF/C
- Age: 18
- Size: 7'1", 216lbs
Strengths
Defensive upside
Alexandre Sarr's potential to change games defensively remains a driving force behind the NBA interest and top-three projections. The shot-blocking tools and mentality are obviously appealing, but at 7'1", it's his ability to slide around the perimeter and double as both a rim protector and wing stopper that's so enticing. As effective as his tools and movement are, he also has strong instincts in terms of contesting shots vertically without fouling.
Tools/athleticism for finishing
Sarr should continue to serve as a dangerous finishing target on dump downs and lob passes off rolls. He can reach high above the rim, and he has a quick second jump for putting back misses.
Flashes of shotmaking touch
Drafting Sarr top three means buying into the shooting flashes of a 7'1" 18-year-old. At this stage, the made jumpers are more important than the misses or percentages. And his nine threes in 13 games (plus more rise-and-fire elbow jumpers) highlight shotmaking confidence and potential. He's also shown decent one-handed touch on shorter, contested paint finishes and hook shots out of the post.
Weaknesses
Creation/half-court offense
Despite encouraging flashes of attacking closeouts or handling in the open floor, Sarr isn't sharp or polished off the dribble. And without a strong, physical frame, he likes to operate away from the basket. Sarr doesn't have the tightest command of the ball when he puts it on the floor, leading to turnovers or off-balance, self-created shots. He tends to need an extra dribble to get to his spots, allowing his man to stay attached.
It's also worth questioning his early 57.5 free-throw percentage and awkward shooting mechanics. Scouts will be wondering whether he'll offer enough offensive value (for a projected top pick) if his jump shot doesn't evolve into a strength.
Nikola Topic
- School/Team: Mega MIS
- Position: PG
- Age: 18
- Size: 6'6", 198lbs
Strengths
Creating advantages
Despite lacking standout athletic traits, Nikola Topic has been a revelation this year by creating advantages from the point of attack. It's like he has an internal GPS that identifies the right opening and path to the basket. Topic breaks down defenses and slices through gaps using change of speed, tight dribbles, footwork to elude defenders and timeliness. He seemingly gets to any spots he wants while staying under control.
Finishing
Topic has been an efficient finisher, mostly by creating quality angles and using positional size and body control. He has strong command with the ball and rarely seems to be off balance. His left hand looks as competent as his right around the rim.
Passing
Averaging 8.0 assists in the Adriatic League, Topic looks like the draft's top passer, a skill that's optimized by his knack for creating playmaking opportunities with the dribble. He's showcased natural feel facilitating in ball-screen situations and outstanding vision off transition and penetration.
Shotmaking potential
While shooting isn't a strength yet for Topic, there are signs it could become one. He's made a combined 87.0 percent of his free throws and 35.9 percent of his threes this season. Topic hasn't needed a jumper to score in volume, given how effective he is attacking. But he has looked competent pulling up into space, even if his mechanics aren't the prettiest on a seemingly set shot with a line-drive arch.
Weaknesses
Translation questions
Skeptics will question whether Topic can have similar success creating against NBA defenders. There isn't a ton of elasticity or shiftiness to his handle. Though crafty enough to find ways around his man using a lot of dribbles, sometimes he has to turn his back to him without the explosiveness to blow by.
He's also dominating the ball without providing too much evidence that he has the skill set to play off it as a wing.
Shooting
Topic has always been a relatively low-volume three-point shooter. It hasn't hurt him overseas, but against more athletic, longer NBA defenses inside the arc, reaching star status at the next level will likely require additional shot-making firepower.
Ja'Kobe Walter
- School/Team: Baylor
- Position: SG/SF
- Age: 19
- Size: 6'5", 195lbs
Strengths
Positional tools
The NBA scouting lens instantly picks up Ja'Kobe Walter's 6'5", 195-pound frame. It elevates his slashing, allowing him to play through bumps and finish through contact. He also possesses excellent defensive tools, which should allow him to guard ball-handlers and wings.
Shotmaking
Walter's 28-point debut highlighted pro-level shot-making, which we saw off the catch, movement and self-creation from the mid to long-range. While we're still learning about his consistency, there is no question about capability, as Walter clearly has deep range and the scoring versatility to knock down jumpers and runners in a variety of ways. He doesn't need to be fully open or set. He's quickly shown the ability to adjust and counter through his gather and release to avoid the contest. Walter can also activate microwave mode and ride his shotmaking skill and confidence to stretches of hot shooting and scoring flurries.
Weaknesses
Ball-handling/playmaking
Walter's handle seems relatively basic, while his mind and eyes seem locked into the hoop. He may be vulnerable to inefficient games if his jump shot isn't falling. Walter doesn't project to offer much playmaking, particularly on a Baylor team that already has lead guards. His assist numbers figure to be low all season.
While he shouldn't have trouble putting up points, his isolation bag still seems light.
Kel'el Ware
- School/Team: Indiana
- Position: PF/C
- Age: 19
- Size: 7'0", 242lbs
Strengths
Finishing/shot-blocking tools
Between Dereck Lively II, Jalen Duren, Mark Williams and Walker Kessler, NBA teams continue to see safety and value in the 7-foot, finisher/shot-blocker archetypes. Kel'el Ware possesses the same type of tools and athletic ability that are translatable for converting from the dunker's spot, throwing down lobs, putting back misses and protecting the rim. Ware plays high above the cylinder at both ends, and he's added some weight to his frame since leaving Oregon for Indiana. At worst, an NBA team figures to see a useful finishing target and disruptive interior and pick-and-roll defender.
Shot-making touch
Flashes of post, mid-range, three-point and free-throw touch create an extra level of upside that NBA teams can hope to unlock. Indiana has already started to feature him more around the key, where he can separate into controlled hook shots or rise-and-fire jumpers that are difficult to contest. While his three-point percentages haven't been overly convincing in college, Ware has been on scouts' radar since midway through high school, and they've seen enough practices and tape to know that he's confident in his shooting range.
Weaknesses
Inconsistency, intangibles
Dating back to high school, Ware had a reputation for occasionally fading into the background of games. He'll need to shed that "drifter" label at Indiana and avoid concerns about his motor and inconsistency. Despite Oregon's veteran frontcourt last season, scouts were still disappointed that a clear NBA talent couldn't establish himself as a regular in the rotation.