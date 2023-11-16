2024 NBA Draft: Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses for Projected Lottery Picks

3 of 13

School/Team: Connecticut

Connecticut Position: C

C Age: 19

19 Size: 7'2", 265lbs

Strengths

Physical presence and mobility

At 7'2", 265 pounds, Donovan Clingan owns the ground underneath him. He effortlessly moves defenders back and plays through contact without seemingly feeling anything. It's nearly an automatic easy bucket or rebound for Clingan if he's in position, which he often gets to easily due to his overpowering body and mobility.

Aside from possessing unique strength, Clingan moves well, showing light feet running the floor, rolling to the basket and getting up to contest shots. He's able to get behind defenses off his cuts and the picks he sets. He also blocked 5.5 shots per 40 minutes last season, using a combination of size, positioning and anticipation.

Hands/feet

While Clingan carves out space with his body, he scores with soft hands and short-range touch. He has good footwork and drop steps around the block, which he uses to get around post defenders and create new finishing angles. He's shown he can covert in different ways from both sides of the rim with either hand.

Defensive tools/anticipation

Clingan optimizes his size and length in rim protection by anticipating and reading plays. He's effective defensively in pick-and-rolls, sliding with ball-handlers and showing good judgement in his distance from them to bait the finish and go up for the contest. He keeps his eyes up in the rim protector spot, guarding both his man and the basket from driving guards or wings.

Weaknesses

Offensive versatility

He's an old-school big who can't put the ball down, isn't a passer and doesn't shoot. That will make him difficult to draft for certain teams who are already set at center. Compared to other prospects, his suitors may be limited, assuming teams aren't interesting in playing two centers.

Clingan has attempted a three-pointer in each of his first two games as a sophomore, a potential development that will be watched closely by scouts.

Free throws