PlayStation Portal and Pulse Explore Earbuds Review: Gameplay Impressions and Videos

Sony

Sony's PlayStation Portal and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds create a transformative experience for gamers seeking remote play options.

This combination is the definitive way to enjoy remote play with PlayStation 5 for people looking for a second-screen gaming option when watching sports, shows or movies, or perhaps looking to allow others in the home to use the television. It's also a very cool opportunity for multiple people in the same household with multiple consoles to be in the same room playing online co-op games without having to purchase another television or monitor.

Considering there are other options for remote play available, such as mobile devices, the PlayStation Portal could be seen as a luxury item. However, there is simply no other option available that can duplicate its success. The PlayStation Portal is seamless and doesn't present the same logistical nightmares as other options on the market. For example, using a phone for remote play isn't ideal because of text messages, phone calls and other various notifications that pop up on a phone and break up a gaming session. It's also not ideal for when gamers want to look at social media during loading screens, or more importantly, when they want to check a guide or video to research something about a game.

The PlayStation Portal solves potential issues because it's built specifically for the PlayStation ecosystem. Beyond that, it is impossible for other devices to match the impeccable form factor of the PlayStation Portal, which features the DualSense form factor and all of its best features. Considering the DualSense is among the best gaming controllers ever created, the PlayStation Portal is essential for gamers looking to continue their PlayStation experience instead of shortchanging themselves by using a different device with a lesser-quality controller option.

The weight and comfort of the PlayStation Portal is perfect. It's not overly heavy to where somebody's hands should quickly grow tired and it's not too light to where it might feel like a toy. Sony found an ideal balance for such a product that will be used for lengthy gaming sessions. The only potential downside is the PlayStation button and the share button are very close to each other and it's easy to accidentally click the share button instead of the PlayStation button. Otherwise, as gamers expected when it was first unveiled, it's truly like holding the DualSense with a screen in the middle.

Of course, that's the biggest selling point for remote play and thankfully the screen is superb. It's incredible how vibrant games like Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West look on the screen. There will be natural concerns about readability with text, just like there is across the industry with small fonts on massive television screens, but Sony's first-party games, for example, have excellent accessibility options to help ease these concerns.

The PlayStation Portal can wake the PS5 from rest mode and allow gamers to start playing within mere seconds. It's amazing how effective, intuitive and seamless the entire process is. The same is said for the Pulse Explore earbuds as they connect and disconnect with ease. Everything is made for quick transitions thanks to the PlayStation App and PlayStation Link USB adapter. Neither the PlayStation Portal nor Pulse Explore earbuds take long to connect to the console, sometimes it's just a matter of seconds.

The audio of the PlayStation Portal sounds great on its own and can be used with wired earphones plugging into the port. The location of the charging port and headphone port is very smart as both are tucked away under on the back of the screen so it doesn't get in the way when using the PlayStation Portal at the same time it's being charged. Although the audio of the PlayStation Portal reaches quality volume, pairing with Pulse Explore earbuds is ideal because of the fantastic quality.

The Pulse 3D wireless headset that launched in 2020 is great but for people who prefer earbuds to headsets, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are amazing. Headsets can often feel too bulky and the Pulse Explore earbuds are among the most comfortable available of its kind. They come with various tips to test which feels the best. The default tips felt fantastic as the earbuds remain snug and don't feel like they're about to fall out with any sudden movement like some other wireless earbuds on the market.

Aside from comfort, playing games with the Pulse Explore earbuds was another transformative experience as players can better hear the sound design, sound effects and creator's intent when playing games. It's incredible to hear sounds bouncing between ears. For gamers who often play with just television speakers, playing with earbuds like the Pulse Explore may be a life-altering experience for their gaming future, especially in recent entires in the Resident Evil and Alan Wake franchises.

Perhaps the biggest drawback of the PlayStation Portal is needing to be on WiFi to play remotely. When it works, it works flawlessly. Playing online multiplayer games like Call of Duty from various places at home is simply awesome and can be played comfortably and competitively. However, while in the middle of a single-player race in Gran Turismo 7, the internet at home cut out and so connection was lost to the console. All control was lost from the PlayStation Portal while the game still ran for several seconds until it recognized the PlayStation Portal was no longer connected, which resulted in losing seven spots in the race and having to restart. This shouldn't deter somebody from playing online multiplayer games because the same would happen if the internet went out when playing outside a remote setting, but it is definitely something to be mindful of moving forward.

Both are high-quality products from the look, feel, form factor, ease of use and even packaging. The Pulse Explore earbuds come in a beautiful, compact case. Not unlike similar products such as tablets, the PlayStation Portal does not come with a case but it is packed in an incredibly sturdy box with a sleeve for safe keeping. Hopefully official carrying cases will become an option soon for the PlayStation Portal because given the high-quality nature, it would not be advisable to just leave it unprotected, and a case would be more convenient than its current box.