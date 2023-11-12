Tyreek Hill Warns Odell Beckham Jr. About NFL Fine After Ravens WR's Celebration

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill playfully warned Odell Beckham Jr. about a potential fine following the wide receiver's touchdown celebration during the Baltimore Ravens' matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Early in the third quarter, Beckham Jr. took a slant route 40 yards for a score. It was his longest reception of the season, and his second touchdown of the year.

He threw up the peace sign to defenders as he broke free for the score, a celebration that was originally popularized by Hill when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Miami Dolphins.

However, the move has been considered taunting by the NFL and the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout has received four fines throughout his career for the gesture. They've totaled more than $40,000, according to Spotrac.

HIll has arguably been the best wide receiver in the league this season, recording 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games.

Beckham Jr. hasn't been as productive partially due to the 31-year-old battling injuries all year, totaling 19 receptions for 218 yards and a score prior to Sunday's contest.