Dana White: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Still Set for UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While the scheduled UFC heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was called off for Saturday's UFC 295 pay-per-view, UFC president Dana White made it clear after the event that there are still plans to make the fight happen.

Speaking to the media following UFC 295, White said it is the fight both Jones and Miocic want, so UFC still intends on doing it once Jones is healthy:

Jones had to pull out just two weeks before the fight due to suffering a torn pectoral tendon in training. The reigning UFC heavyweight champ has already underwent surgery, and White said he is in the midst of physical therapy.

The 36-year-old Jones is arguably the best light heavyweight of all time, having held the UFC light heavyweight title twice, but he made the transition to the heavyweight division earlier this year.

After Francis Ngannou vacated the UFC heavyweight title and left UFC due to a contract dispute, Jones battled Ciryl Gane for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March.

Jones won the bout by first-round submission, putting him atop the heavyweight division in his first fight in the weight class.

Miocic, 41, is one of the most dominant heavyweights in UFC history in his own right, as he held the heavyweight title twice and had four successful title defenses.

He scored wins over both Ngannou and Daniel Cormier, but after dropping the title to Ngannou in March 2021, Miocic temporarily stepped away from MMA.

Miocic had been scheduled for his first fight in two and a half years at UFC 295, but with Jones out, an interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich was booked, and Aspinall won by first-round knockout.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Miocic questioned why he wasn't given the opportunity to fight for the interim title, but White said it would have been an "insult" to put Miocic in that spot given his track record of success.

Miocic also said called the UFC heavyweight title "my belt," and vowed to win it for a third time.