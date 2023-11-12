2023 NFL Week 10: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

1 of 9

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Indianapolis Colts Win, With Serious Flaws on Display

The fact the Indianapolis Colts are 5-5 entering the team's bye week is a testament to first-year head coach Shane Steichen and his staff, because his squad isn't all that good.

During Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Colts managed a 10-6 victory against a struggling franchise in Frankfurt, Germany.

But quarterback Gardner Minshew II missed far too many opportunities to create plays and keep the chains moving. Running back Jonathan Taylor slogged his way to 3.0 yards per carry. Fellow back Zack Moss carried the ball once. Veteran center Ryan Kelly left he contest with a concussion. The defense is soft along the defensive interior beyond standout DeForest Buckner. The secondary still has issues as well.

Yet Steichen and crew go out and compete each and every week. The Colts have now won two in a row, with more wins already this year than the team experienced last season.

The squad is taking the right steps by learning how to win and beating teams it should. Yet it's clear as crystal that everything this season is about next year.

Minshew just does enough to keep the Colts and the opposing team in every game. This was supposed to be the season of Anthony Richardson. Now, the team must wait until 2024 to see him on the field again. Moss' usage is particularly perplexing because he's a free agent after this season. Steichen did devise a split-back look, but all of those carries went to Taylor. The defensive front and secondary will require significant fortifications after this season.

As such, the Colts are learning a lot about who they are and where they need to go.

Indianapolis now gets a chance to a take a breath, regroup and get healthy after its bye. Obviously, significant fortifications aren't coming at certain positions. However, games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are winnable after the team's in-season break.

Seven or more victories this season should be considered a resounding success considering where the Colts were last year and the fact they only got four games from their new franchise quarterback.

Changes Coming for New England Patriots

In what will turn out to be one of the most perplexing moves of the season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chose to bench his starting quarterback, Mac Jones, for the final drive of Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis.

"I just thought it was time for a change," Belichick told reporters after the Patriots feel to 2-8 this season.

About the decision, center David Andrews told reporters, "Look I play football. That's what I do. … I don't make those decisions. I know coaches they do what they think is best for the team."

Clearly, the future Hall of Fame head coach is feeling the pressure. Belichick hasn't been under fire since he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Owner Robert Kraft certainly isn't hiding his feelings about the Patriots' putrid start.

"It's really disappointing, and I had hoped that things would be a lot better as I know our fanbase did," Kraft told NFL Network's Rich Eisen before Sunday's game on NFL GameDay Kickoff. "I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn't what we were expecting to happen this year."



Some type of movement should be forthcoming. While it's unlikely that Belichick will be removed midseason, the can't be said about incumbent starter behind center.

Jones showed no pocket poise whatsoever. When he had chances to make plays, the third-year quarterback failed to do so, particularly the feeble interception he lobbed toward the end zone during the Patriots' penultimate drive. The turnover was bad enough, but Jones clearly felt rushed when he shouldn't have, threw the ball off his back foot and missed an open target in the end zone.

Bailey Zappe entered the contest during the final drive and also threw an interception, though he wasn't placed in a position to succeed after not getting many practice reps and being tossed in the game after not playing for the majority of the snaps.