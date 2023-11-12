2023 NFL Week 10: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesNovember 12, 2023
2023 NFL Week 10: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games
Don't look now, but a few teams are starting to figure things out, specifically at the quarterback position.
The Houston Texans don't just have an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate in quarterback C.J. Stroud; the first-year signal-caller should be in the MVP conversation after another impressive outing.
Joshua Dobbs continues to create magic with the Minnesota Vikings, who now own back-to-back victories after trading for the former Arizona Cardinals starter.
The Cleveland Browns have been a nuisance all season because of the league's best defense. However, their starting quarterback finally showed signs of high-end play to make them arguably the AFC's most dangerous team.
Conversely, the New England Patriots may have finally moved past Mac Jones during the final contest from this year's International Series.
Quarterbacks always dominate the conversation. But more stories defined this weekend's NFL action. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton provided the biggest takeaways from each contest among the Week 10 slate.
Indianapolis Colts "at" New England Patriots (International Series)
Indianapolis Colts Win, With Serious Flaws on Display
The fact the Indianapolis Colts are 5-5 entering the team's bye week is a testament to first-year head coach Shane Steichen and his staff, because his squad isn't all that good.
During Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Colts managed a 10-6 victory against a struggling franchise in Frankfurt, Germany.
But quarterback Gardner Minshew II missed far too many opportunities to create plays and keep the chains moving. Running back Jonathan Taylor slogged his way to 3.0 yards per carry. Fellow back Zack Moss carried the ball once. Veteran center Ryan Kelly left he contest with a concussion. The defense is soft along the defensive interior beyond standout DeForest Buckner. The secondary still has issues as well.
Yet Steichen and crew go out and compete each and every week. The Colts have now won two in a row, with more wins already this year than the team experienced last season.
The squad is taking the right steps by learning how to win and beating teams it should. Yet it's clear as crystal that everything this season is about next year.
Minshew just does enough to keep the Colts and the opposing team in every game. This was supposed to be the season of Anthony Richardson. Now, the team must wait until 2024 to see him on the field again. Moss' usage is particularly perplexing because he's a free agent after this season. Steichen did devise a split-back look, but all of those carries went to Taylor. The defensive front and secondary will require significant fortifications after this season.
As such, the Colts are learning a lot about who they are and where they need to go.
Indianapolis now gets a chance to a take a breath, regroup and get healthy after its bye. Obviously, significant fortifications aren't coming at certain positions. However, games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are winnable after the team's in-season break.
Seven or more victories this season should be considered a resounding success considering where the Colts were last year and the fact they only got four games from their new franchise quarterback.
Changes Coming for New England Patriots
In what will turn out to be one of the most perplexing moves of the season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chose to bench his starting quarterback, Mac Jones, for the final drive of Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis.
"I just thought it was time for a change," Belichick told reporters after the Patriots feel to 2-8 this season.
About the decision, center David Andrews told reporters, "Look I play football. That's what I do. … I don't make those decisions. I know coaches they do what they think is best for the team."
Clearly, the future Hall of Fame head coach is feeling the pressure. Belichick hasn't been under fire since he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Owner Robert Kraft certainly isn't hiding his feelings about the Patriots' putrid start.
"It's really disappointing, and I had hoped that things would be a lot better as I know our fanbase did," Kraft told NFL Network's Rich Eisen before Sunday's game on NFL GameDay Kickoff. "I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn't what we were expecting to happen this year."
Some type of movement should be forthcoming. While it's unlikely that Belichick will be removed midseason, the can't be said about incumbent starter behind center.
Jones showed no pocket poise whatsoever. When he had chances to make plays, the third-year quarterback failed to do so, particularly the feeble interception he lobbed toward the end zone during the Patriots' penultimate drive. The turnover was bad enough, but Jones clearly felt rushed when he shouldn't have, threw the ball off his back foot and missed an open target in the end zone.
Bailey Zappe entered the contest during the final drive and also threw an interception, though he wasn't placed in a position to succeed after not getting many practice reps and being tossed in the game after not playing for the majority of the snaps.
As the Patriots enter their bye, a new new starting quarterback should take over for the rest of the season, with an eye on drafting another during April's draft.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns Finally Catch a Glimpse of Their Franchise Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns were forced to be patient. But the team was finally rewarded for last year's investment in the quarterback position.
To say that Deshaun Watson had been a disappointment since the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans for three first-round picks and third- and fourth-round selections would be understatement.
After last season's 11-game suspension, Watson never looked like the quarterback who went to three Pro Bowls as a member of the Texans. The rustiness and inefficiency extended into this season, where matters grew worse as Watson dealt with a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss two full games and part of two others.
Even the start to Sunday's contest couldn't have been worse. On the Browns' first drive, Watson threw a pick-six to Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who tipped a short pass attempt, plucked the ricochet and scampered 18 yards for the game's first score.
It's cliche to say a game or performance was a tale of two halves. But it absolutely applies in this particular instance.
After completing only six-of-20 passes through the first two quarters, Watson didn't miss during the second half. He completed 14-of-14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown during the comeback 33-31 victory. More importantly, the performance came against the league's second-ranked defense (at least entering the contest).
"He battled through an ankle injury during the second half," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "... Makes plays when they're not there. Makes unbelievable throws. Never in doubt how the game was gonna turn out."
The Browns have weapons. Their defense is good enough to keep them in every single game and even win some contests. But solid quarterback play continued to hold the team back. This may no longer be the case.
Granted, Watson must continue to play well and not make this a one-half aberration. If the 28-year-old returns to form, the Browns can make some noise.
Golden Opportunity Passes Baltimore Ravens to Take Control of AFC North
The AFC North is now a wide-open race after the Ravens wasted a 14-point four-quarter lead against the Browns.
"It's a long season. You lose games like this," Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game.
With 11:34 remaining and a two-score lead, the Ravens made multiple mistakes, including a 19-yard pass interference penalty that led to the Browns' next touchdown, a tipped pass into a pick-six, a delay of game penalty on a crucial third down and surrendering four plays of 10 or more yards to position Cleveland for the game-winning field goal.
The victory turned into a loss.
Had the Ravens held onto their previous lead, an 8-2 record would have been a commanding lead in the division. The Browns in turn would have fallen to 5-4. The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Houston Texans and now own a 5-4 record themselves. The Pittsburgh Steelers may be 6-3, but they've been outgained in every single game this season.
So, the Ravens made life much harder on themselves. Yes, Baltimore still sits atop the AFC North standings. But it's going into a short week to face the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, with either the Browns or Steelers improving to 7-3 after they play each other next weekend.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
Joshua Dobbs' Dynamic Playmaking Ability Can Help Minnesota Maintain Its Magic
To be clear, Joshua Dobbs isn't pulling a rabbit out of his helmet to help the Minnesota Vikings win games. Head coach and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has made good use of Dobbs' dual-threat abilities, and that's what gives the quarterback some flare while he's under center.
In two games with the Vikings, Dobbs has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for a couple of scores.
In Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, Dobbs accounted for 44 of the Vikings' 125 rushing yards, which is important to note because running back Alexander Mattison left the contest with a concussion.
Last week, running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles. If Mattison sits out for Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, Dobbs may have to keep his legs moving as a complement to Ty Chandler (15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown vs. Saints) in the Vikings' run game.
Taysom Hill Should Be Saints' Starting QB if Derek Carr Misses Time
In the second half of Sunday's game, Derek Carr suffered a concussion after a couple of Vikings defenders sandwiched him on a hit in the pocket.
If Carr isn't able to suit up on the other side of the Saints' Week 11 bye, Taysom Hill should start over Jameis Winston, who took for Carr in Sunday's game.
Even though Winston provided an immediate spark in the passing game with two touchdown passes, he also threw a couple of interceptions, the last one in double (or triple) coverage.
Throughout his career, Winston has earned the reputation of a big-risk quarterback. He can stretch the defense with explosive plays through the air, but his big arm can get him in trouble with interceptions as well.
In fairness to Winston, he had to push the ball downfield once he took over in a three-possession deficit on Sunday. But on Winston's last interception, he didn't have to force the ball to his pass-catcher with multiple defenders in coverage.
At 5-5, the Saints are still in the race for the NFC South title. Hill would give them the best chance to win without giving games away with reckless turnovers.
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren Can Give Steelers Offense Much-Needed Spark
In a 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers leaned heavily into their ground attack. Running back Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren logged 31 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns combined.
Against the Packers, the Steelers had their best rushing performance of the season, and they should try to replicate their winning formula from Sunday's game because second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett is in a developmental rut.
Since Week 7, Pickett has thrown just one touchdown pass and rushed for a score. Though he isn't turning the ball over and has shown some glimpses of promise in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh cannot afford to wait until the final 15 minutes of a game for him to put together solid drives.
In the meantime, Harris and Warren can carry the offensive load to sustain drives and keep the defense off the field for extended periods.
While a four-point win over a 3-6 Packers squad doesn't look impressive, the Steelers may have found their offensive identity in this game.
Packers May Have a New Lead Wide Receiver in Jayden Reed
As the Packers struggle through a tough stretch with five losses in their past six games, they can find a small positive in their developing offense. Jayden Reed may emerge as the team's clear-cut lead receiver before the end of the season.
On Sunday, Reed hauled in five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Coming into the game, he led Green Bay in receiving yards (333).
This season, second-year wideout Christian Watson has battled hamstring and back injuries, but he doesn't have more than three receptions in any of his six outings. Reed has at least four catches in three out of nine contests.
Remember, Watson broke out in the second half of the 2022 term with Aaron Rodgers under center. Perhaps quarterback Jordan Love has a better rapport with Reed, who's in his first year out of Michigan State.
Even with Romeo Doubs in the mix, Reed stands out as the big-play receiver, averaging 14.9 yards per catch. Because of Love's tendency to throw downfield, the rookie receiver could easily finish with 1,000-plus receiving yards and lead in the Packers in multiple pass-catching stat categories.
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White Is the Key to Unlocking Buccaneers' Sluggish Offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scored 20 points or fewer in four of their past five games, but they have made a concerted effort to get Rachaad White more involved in the offense over the past few weeks.
White has racked up at least 98 scrimmage yards in each of the Buccaneers' past four outings (including Sunday). On top of that, he's scored three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Fantasy football managers who drafted him love to see those numbers, and Tampa Bay should continue to feed him on the ground and in the short passing game.
Eventually, the Buccaneers should be able to consistently score more than 20 points with White's ability to rack up yardage on the ground and after the catch. As defenses game plan for him, Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will see more open field when the Buccaneers get aggressive in their aerial attack.
Pump the Brakes on Will Levis' Franchise QB Buzz
After Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, it seemed as though Tennessee found Ryan Tannehill's successor. The Titans have announced that Levis will start for the remainder of the season.
Since Levis' impressive NFL debut, he's thrown for 461 yards and two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buccaneers.
Following a Week 9 20-16 loss to the Steelers, the Titans had a few extra days to prepare for the Buccaneers, but they couldn't get much going offensively, racking up just 209 total yards.
While Tennessee made the right move to tab Levis as the starter for the remainder of the campaign over Tannehill, whose contract voids in the 2024 offseason, the rookie signal-caller must do a lot more with his play to persuade the Titans to pass on a quarterback in next year's draft.
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Resurgent 49ers Are Still Among NFC's Best with Star-Studded Defense
The San Francisco 49ers went into their Week 9 bye on a three-game losing streak. During that stretch, quarterback Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns and five interceptions. Skeptics started to wonder if the 49ers would fall out of the Super Bowl discussion.
In a 34-3 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 49ers answered with an emphatic, "no."
With trade deadline acquisition Chase Young on the edge opposite 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, San Francisco's defense put together a dominant performance, recording five sacks, four tackles for loss and four turnovers. Moreover, Purdy had one of his best passing performances of the season, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
The 49ers took a trip east to show they're still one of the top teams in the league. If you sold your Super Bowl stock in this club during its losing streak, buy it back now.
Jaguars Need More from Trevor Lawrence to Stay Atop AFC Standings
On Sunday, the Jaguars ran into a buzzsaw, giving up a touchdown on the second drive of the game and trailing for the rest of the contest.
We cannot dismiss this as a rare bad loss for the Jaguars. Like the 49ers, they had an extra week to prepare for this contest and still laid an egg at home. Jacksonville should be able to bounce back against the Tennessee Titans next week, but the club needs more from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown multiple touchdown passes in just two out of nine games this season.
In nine outings, Lawrence has only thrown for nine touchdowns and six interceptions. The Jaguars need a lot more from their franchise quarterback to clinch a division title and make a playoff run.
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Stroud Has Made the Texans a Playoff-Contending Squad
We can make it official now. The Houston Texans will vie for a playoff spot in January. Don't count them out of contention for an AFC South title, either. At 5-4, they're second in the division with a head-to-head 37-17 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently lead their three rivals.
On the road Sunday, Stroud didn't have his best outing with three turnovers (one interception and two fumbles), but he put his team in position to knock off the Cincinnati Bengals, who went into the contest on a four-game winning streak.
Regardless of what happens in the first three quarters of a game, the Texans have a shot to win if they're within one score of a lead because of Stroud's poise in the clutch. We saw evidence of that last week in Houston's 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Sunday against the Bengals, who nearly mounted a comeback.
Ironically, Stroud has a confident Joe Burrow-like quality that allows him to propel his team to wins in big moments.
Bengals' Bump in the Road Won't Derail Their Chase for Third Consecutive AFC North Title
The Texans poured cold water on the Bengals' red-hot midseason stretch, and Cincinnati remains last in the AFC North.
While it seems as though the league will crown a new AFC North champion for the 2023 campaign, we shouldn't dismiss the fourth-place Bengals yet.
Cincinnati is only one win behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns and two wins behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals will play the Ravens and Steelers in their next two games and finish the season at home against the Browns.
In a loss, Joe Burrow made critical mistakes with a couple of interceptions, but he's capable of bouncing back now that he's fully healthy after struggling with a calf injury early in the campaign.
Cincinnati has a tough schedule with division rivals and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars next up on its slate. However, if the Bengals go on another win streak, they could be atop the AFC standings early in December.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Can Strengthen Offensive Supporting Cast Ahead of Tough Late-Season Stretch
As most expected, the Dallas Cowboys steamrolled the New York Giants, and they'll likely do the same to the Carolina Panthers next week.
As the Cowboys plow through the league's worst teams, they can get something accomplished on the micro level before their competition ramps up post-Thanksgiving.
In Sunday's 49-17 win over Big Blue, Dallas' role players made some big plays. Brandin Cooks caught nine passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Fellow wideout Michael Gallup caught two passes for 70 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Backup running back Rico Dowdle finished with 12 carries for 79 yards and a trip to paydirt.
With all due respect to their opponents, the Cowboys know they're better than the Giants and Panthers. That being said, if Dallas can help its role players and backups find a rhythm now, the Cowboys will have a stronger squad when they face the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions in a challenging five-game stretch between Weeks 13 and 17.
Giants Must Go Soul-Searching for Remainder of the 2023 Season
The Giants must forget the standings and think about 2024 for the remainder of the campaign. Most importantly, they have to figure out who fits into the team's future.
When head coach Brian Daboll looks at a dejected locker room, he needs to see fight and spirit from his top players despite losing 79-23 over the past two weeks.
With quarterbacks Daniel Jones (torn ACL) and Tyrod Taylor (rib) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve, the Giants' backups and rotational players can make a statement for themselves in an audition for expanded workloads next year.
The Giants may select a quarterback in the 2024 draft, but Tommy DeVito and perhaps Jacob Eason have a shot to earn backup jobs. Big Blue also has a crowded wide receiver room with guys who have produced average career receiving numbers.
The Giants have Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and rookie third-rounder Jalin Hyatt under contract beyond the 2023 term. All three receivers must aim to secure a position on next year's depth chart with probable changes likely on the way in the offseason.
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray Makes Statement in Return from ACL Injury
The moment the Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for all season finally came to fruition and it was better than anticipated.
Kyler Murray finally returned to the lineup after suffering a torn ACL 11 months prior. It's an important moment not just for the quarterback, but also for the entire organization.
The Cardinals started slowly without Murray. At 1-8, they stared at possibility of owning the first or second overall pick. That scenario may still come to pass. But Murray's performance over the next seven games will decide whether he'll remain Arizona's franchise quarterback or the team should go in another direction.
Initial returns are promising.
Arizona captured a 25-23 victory Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons, with Murray looking like the version that tantalized onlookers. The overall numbers weren't great. The 26-year-old completed just under 60 percent of his passes for 249 yards and an interception. Critically, the quarterback's quickness and athleticism didn't appear phased at all.
Murray ran for a six-yard touchdown on a simple zone read. More importantly, the quarterback extended a critical pay on the final drive by breaking the pocket, spinning to his left, giving ground and then racing to gain a postive-13 yards during a 3rd-and-10 play before the Cardinals even passed midfield.
Two plays later, Murray connected with Trey McBride for 33 yards that ultimately sealed the win by placing the Cardinals inside the 10-yard line, though the pass was underthrown.
"The play at the level he did today...he broke down the team and said he needs to be better," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the contest. "There's a lot of meat on that bone. That's what he'll continue to do, strive to get better and improve every day."
At 2-8, Arizona still finds itself among the top-three selections. But a healthy Murray shaking of a little rust and keeping the Cardinals competitive will likely take them out of the quarterback market next offseason.
Atlanta Falcons Finally Feature Rookie RB Bijan Robinson, Though It's Not Enough
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith came under fire this past week after not featuring this year's eighth overall draft pick, running back Bijan Robinson, enough in recent weeks. Smith provided a reason why, though it's clear the message was received loud and clear.
When pressed about Robinson's usage last week, Smith said, "Sometimes, his impact away from the ball can open things up," Smith said in his press conference. "For any rookie, the seasons are long. You're going to have ebbs and flows. He still has a huge impact on the game.
"He's got 700 yards [from scrimmage]. You're still looking for ways, and you know it's a long journey. We'll see how this second half of the season goes. But he's been a huge part of our offense and he'll continue to be."
While everything Smith said is true on the surface, a team doesn't select a running back with at top-10 pick then not utilize his skill set to fullest. Less than a week later, Robinson set a career-high with 22 carries. The Falcons also used him as their punt returner.
During the previous two weeks, the rookie accumulated 22 total carries.
When a team like the Falcons are struggling a quarterback, they should be leaning on a talent like Robinson. They hadn't up until this point. Maybe Sunday's performance is a turning point where the rookie is featured even more.