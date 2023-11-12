X

    Jayden Daniels' Brilliance Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy as LSU Beats Florida

    zach bacharContributor INovember 12, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball as Scooby Williams #17 of the Florida Gators falls during the first half at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Jayden Daniels put on a show as No. 19 LSU defeated Florida by the final score of 52-35 on Saturday night.

    Daniels torched the Gators' defense, passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He was surprisingly even more impressive on the ground, racking up an astonishing 234 rush yards and two more scores.

    Both of his touchdowns as a runner came on plays of 51 and 85 yards, respectively. He weaved through Florida's linebackers, making head coach Billy Napier's defense look silly.

    Despite the Tigers' three losses this year, college football fans were still amazed by Daniels' historic performance and called for him to earn more Heisman Trophy consideration.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    There is no better player in the country than Jayden Daniels. <br><br>85 yards TO THE HOUSE. The moment. <a href="https://t.co/e0ug9gYr1E">pic.twitter.com/e0ug9gYr1E</a>

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Jayden Daniels hits the Heisman pose 👀 <a href="https://t.co/XMBYR88p2U">pic.twitter.com/XMBYR88p2U</a>

    Cody Worsham @CodyWorsham

    Robert Griffin III won the Heisman in 2011. Baylor went 10-3.<br><br>Lamar Jackson won the Heisman in 2016. Louisville went 9-4<br><br>Caleb Williams won the Heisman in 2022. USC went 11-3.<br><br>Throw out the records. Jayden Daniels is the best college football player in the country. Period. <a href="https://t.co/21gO86VGBq">https://t.co/21gO86VGBq</a>

    Barstool LSU @LSUBarstool

    Jayden Daniels looking at the Florida defense: <a href="https://t.co/M8PHi66l3E">pic.twitter.com/M8PHi66l3E</a>

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Jayden Daniels is the first player in FBS history to record 350+ Pass Yards &amp; 200+ Rush Yards in a single game🐯 <a href="https://t.co/I0cykIoXQE">pic.twitter.com/I0cykIoXQE</a>

    Preston Guy @PGuy_77

    Jayden Daniels has broken the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> record for total yards in one football game with 585 yards.<br><br>He surpasses <a href="https://twitter.com/RohanDavey6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RohanDavey6</a> who had 540 yards against Alabama in 2001.

    AYS Sports @AYSSPORTS

    JAYDEN DANIELS TO BRIAN THOMAS JR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!<br><br>37 YARD TD! HEISMAN JAYDEN MAKING ANOTHER PLAY

    Preston Guy @PGuy_77

    Here's a comprehensive list of every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEC</a> player to ever have a 600-yard game:<br><br>Jayden Daniels <a href="https://t.co/FENtUjcmP8">pic.twitter.com/FENtUjcmP8</a>

    Jacques Doucet @JacquesDoucet

    This has to be one the greatest, if not THE greatest <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUfootball</a> quarterback performances Tiger Stadium has ever seen. Jayden Daniels has passed for 365 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 220 yards and 2 more TDs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> leads Florida 45-35 with 9:14 left.

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    2 weeks of the regular season left in CFB &amp; the best player is Jayden Daniels and to be honest it's really not close If the Heisman goes to the best player Eye test, stats, wow factor. He is unreal. And precedent has been set Lamar won the Heisman on a non CFP team

    Mik'd Up @Mikdup_8

    Jayden Daniels is the best quarterback in the country and he should win the Heisman regardless of how many losses <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> has. Nobody is having a better season in the country.

    Brian Thomas Jr. was Daniels' top receiver, racking up 150 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers continued his incredible junior season, tallying six receptions for 132 yards of his own.

    After Florida cut the deficit to three with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Daniels engineered two consecutive touchdown drives to put the game out of reach.

    LSU moved to 7-3 after the win, while the Gators fell to 5-5.

