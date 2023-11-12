Jayden Daniels' Brilliance Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy as LSU Beats Florida

Jayden Daniels' Brilliance Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy as LSU Beats FloridaNovember 12, 2023
Jayden Daniels put on a show as No. 19 LSU defeated Florida by the final score of 52-35 on Saturday night.
Daniels torched the Gators' defense, passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He was surprisingly even more impressive on the ground, racking up an astonishing 234 rush yards and two more scores.
Both of his touchdowns as a runner came on plays of 51 and 85 yards, respectively. He weaved through Florida's linebackers, making head coach Billy Napier's defense look silly.
Despite the Tigers' three losses this year, college football fans were still amazed by Daniels' historic performance and called for him to earn more Heisman Trophy consideration.
Cody Worsham @CodyWorsham
Robert Griffin III won the Heisman in 2011. Baylor went 10-3.<br><br>Lamar Jackson won the Heisman in 2016. Louisville went 9-4<br><br>Caleb Williams won the Heisman in 2022. USC went 11-3.<br><br>Throw out the records. Jayden Daniels is the best college football player in the country. Period. <a href="https://t.co/21gO86VGBq">https://t.co/21gO86VGBq</a>
Preston Guy @PGuy_77
Jayden Daniels has broken the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> record for total yards in one football game with 585 yards.<br><br>He surpasses <a href="https://twitter.com/RohanDavey6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RohanDavey6</a> who had 540 yards against Alabama in 2001.
Jacques Doucet @JacquesDoucet
This has to be one the greatest, if not THE greatest <a href="https://twitter.com/LSUfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUfootball</a> quarterback performances Tiger Stadium has ever seen. Jayden Daniels has passed for 365 yards and 2 touchdowns, while rushing for 220 yards and 2 more TDs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> leads Florida 45-35 with 9:14 left.
Brian Thomas Jr. was Daniels' top receiver, racking up 150 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers continued his incredible junior season, tallying six receptions for 132 yards of his own.
After Florida cut the deficit to three with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Daniels engineered two consecutive touchdown drives to put the game out of reach.
LSU moved to 7-3 after the win, while the Gators fell to 5-5.