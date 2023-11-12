Jayden Daniels' Brilliance Has CFB Fans Demanding Heisman Trophy as LSU Beats Florida

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jayden Daniels put on a show as No. 19 LSU defeated Florida by the final score of 52-35 on Saturday night.

Daniels torched the Gators' defense, passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He was surprisingly even more impressive on the ground, racking up an astonishing 234 rush yards and two more scores.

Both of his touchdowns as a runner came on plays of 51 and 85 yards, respectively. He weaved through Florida's linebackers, making head coach Billy Napier's defense look silly.

Despite the Tigers' three losses this year, college football fans were still amazed by Daniels' historic performance and called for him to earn more Heisman Trophy consideration.

Brian Thomas Jr. was Daniels' top receiver, racking up 150 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers continued his incredible junior season, tallying six receptions for 132 yards of his own.

After Florida cut the deficit to three with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Daniels engineered two consecutive touchdown drives to put the game out of reach.