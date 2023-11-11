Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Won't Be Benched 'Barring a Disaster' Despite Struggles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets have scored the third-fewest points per game in the NFL, and quarterback Zach Wilson has posted the fourth-worst passer rating among league qualifiers.

Still, the Jets don't plan to bench Wilson, "barring a disaster," a Jets source told The Athletic's Dianna Russini: "The New York Jets are not planning to bench QB Zach Wilson, barring a disaster, a Jets source shared. Though there has been pressure mounting for weeks that the Jets need to make a change at the position to give the offense some life, the belief among team decision-makers is that Wilson still has the most upside of their quarterbacks. Their goal remains to make the playoffs and hope Aaron Rodgers is ready to return."

Wilson took over for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers after the latter signal-caller suffered a torn Achilles early in the team's 22-16 season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills. He's completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,600 yards (6.0 YPA), five touchdowns and five interceptions.

A shorthanded and injured offensive line hasn't helped matters, with Wilson being sacked 31 times through eight games. But the struggles that persisted through his first two seasons as the Jets' starter have appeared again in 2023, namely accuracy issues and pocket awareness.

Wilson also simply isn't making enough plays, to the point where he's tossed just one touchdown pass over his past four games.

Still, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has pledged his steadfast loyalty toward Wilson repeatedly to reporters, saying this on Tuesday:

If the Jets do go forth with a change, then Tim Boyle is the next man up on the depth chart for now. Trevor Siemian is also on the practice squad.