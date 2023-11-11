Alex Pereira and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 295

1 of 10

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The controversy was all cued up.

The broadcast table was unanimous in its declaration that the stoppage that gave Alex Pereira a second-round win over Jiří Procházka was premature and the pro-Pereira crowd at Madison Square Garden was audibly discontented with the sudden result.

But just as the furor looked ready to take flight, a beaten Procházka grounded it.

"In the end, it was right," the beaten former champion said. "I was out."

And so just like that, the attention can turn to lauding the 36-year-old Brazilian on becoming the ninth fighter in UFC history to reign in two weight classes, after just seven fights in the promotion.

"It's a great honor for me," Pereira said. "I wasn't surprised after that first left hook. He fell down on my legs, so no, I didn't think it was a bad stoppage."

Pereira had competed well in Round 1 with hard kicks to Procházka's left leg before the Czech native got in close and got the fight to the floor in the second half of the round.

The stand-up competition was similar in the second round as well, before Pereira connected with the right hand and left hook that dropped Procházka to his knees. A series of hammer fists and elbows followed, and when Procházka fell to his back with Pereira on top of him, Marc Goddard intervened.

The official time was 4:09 of the second round.

"My immediate thought was that that was a little early," Daniel Cormier said. "I'm not satisfied with that stoppage. I feel like he pulled the trigger a little early. I would've let him take a few more shots because of the importance of the fight.