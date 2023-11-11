Giants QB Tommy DeVito Says He Still Lives with Parents: 'My Mom Still Makes My Bed'

Ian Maule/Getty Images

After rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito makes his first career NFL start Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, he will return to the comforts of his childhood home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, DeVito divulged this week that he is still living at home with his parents, and he is reaping all the benefits, including home-cooked meals and a freshly made bed:

"It was a no-brainer for me. Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

DeVito, who played his high school football at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, before playing collegiately at Syracuse and Illinois, lives just nine miles away from the Giants' practice facility and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 25-year-old DeVito signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, and after beginning the season on the practice squad, he was recently pressed into action.

With starter Daniel Jones out due to injury, DeVito served as the backup to Tyrod Taylor against the New York Jets in Week 8, and he replaced Taylor when the veteran got injured.

DeVito's first NFL game was a struggle, as he went just 2-of-7 for -1 yard, although he did rush for 12 yards and a touchdown on four carries in a 13-10 overtime loss.

The following week, DeVito was the backup again, as Taylor was placed on injured reserve and Jones returned to start.

Jones suffered a season-ending torn ACL during last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, though, which resulted in DeVito playing most of the game.

Although the Giants lost 30-6, DeVito looked far more comfortable, going 15-of-20 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Since both Jones and Taylor are now on IR, DeVito will start against the NFC East rival Cowboys on Sunday, and he could start the next three games until Taylor is eligible to come off IR.