12 Predictions for 2023-24 MLB Offseason Trades

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No way we were getting through this entire article without predicting a blockbuster trade for the New York Yankees (all due respect to Dylan Carlson). Juan Soto also deserves mentioning because he's the best position player who should be available for trade this offseason.

Surprisingly, the Soto experiment has not worked out for the San Diego Padres since they traded for him ahead of the 2022 deadline

There are also legitimate questions as to where the Padres would get the money to pay Soto, given his generational talent and how much money they already have tied into players like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts

It's possible they were hoping the trade investment would have cashed in by now. But they had an early postseason exit in 2022, and one of the most disappointing campaigns you'll find in 2023