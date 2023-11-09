Lamar Jackson, Maxx Crosby Headline Madden 24 Week 9 Player Ratings Update

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Maxx Crosby was dominant during the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 9, recording a season-high 3.0 sacks. His outstanding performance was enough to boost his overall rating from a 96 to a 97 in the latest Madden 24 player ratings update on Thursday.

Crosby is currently the highest-rated left end in the game.

After starting the year with a 94 overall rating, the two-time Pro Bowler has become one of the league's premier pass-rushers. He's totaled 9.5 sacks through nine games, tied for the second-most takedowns in the NFL.

Crosby's speed, acceleration, pursuit, and play recognition all improved by one point. His awareness rating also increased to a 99.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson's strong play has continued to show in his Madden 24 rating. His overall increased from a 94 to a 95 after completing over 80 percent of his passes during the Baltimore Ravens' blowout victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In fact, Jackson has received a ratings boost in four of the past six weeks.

Other notable movers include fellow AFC North signal-caller Joe Burrow, whose rating improved from a 92 to 94 following the Cincinnati Bengals' victory on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James saw his overall rating improve by one point to a 94, as the Chargers' secondary stifled Zach Wilson and the New York Jets' passing attack.

After returning multiple interceptions for touchdowns during the Indianapolis Colts' 27-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers, cornerback Kenny Moore II's overall rating moved from 87 to 88 while his catching improved by four points to a 77.

Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale only received an overall increase from a 67 to a 68, although his kick power and kick accuracy were both boosted by 36 and 35 points respectively. Ogunbowale knocked in a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as the team's emergency kicker.