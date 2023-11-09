College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 8

No. 15 Oklahoma State (7-2) at Central Florida (4-5), 3:30 p.m. ET

After a huge rivalry win, this matchup screams "trap game" for Oklahoma State. The bright side for the Pokes is UCF's defense has been pretty bad in Big 12 action, surrendering 38.2 points per game. Another gaudy box score should be coming for OSU back Ollie Gordon II.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, UCF 31

No. 14 Tennessee (7-2) at No. 16 Missouri (7-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

For me, the conversation is simple: This outcome hinges on Tennessee's passing game. Joe Milton III has been inefficient for much of the season, but he played well at Kentucky before shredding UConn last week. Georgia and LSU both found success opposite a solid Missouri secondary, though. While it's uncomfortable to pick against a slight home underdog, I'll take Tennessee in a tight game.

Prediction: Tennessee 27, Missouri 24

No. 13 Utah (7-2) at No. 5 Washington (9-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

See No. 5 Washington for prediction.

Stanford (3-6) at No. 12 Oregon State (7-2), 5:30 p.m. ET

Unfortunately, I'm not allowed to give up predicting Stanford games. I have no confidence in which version of the Cardinal will take the field, though. They put 46 points on Colorado in a win, seven on UCLA in a loss, 33 on Washington in a loss and 10 on Washington State in a win. Oregon State should improve to 8-2, but who knows!

Prediction: Oregon State 34, Stanford 20

Virginia (2-7) at No. 11 Louisville (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Defense has fueled Louisville's unexpected run to the brink of the ACC Championship Game. Win here, and the Cardinals can—if Duke upsets UNC—clinch that berth. Regardless of that result, UL figures to cruise past a UVA squad that lost 45-17 to Georgia Tech last weekend.