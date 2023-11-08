Humphrey: Derrick Henry Was '85 Percent' Close to Being Traded to Ravens from Titans

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that the Ravens nearly acquired superstar running back Derrick Henry from the Tennessee Titans prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Speaking on his Punch Line podcast (beginning at the 5:30 mark), Humphrey said he "got a text" from a source before the deadline who told him a Henry trade to Baltimore was "85 percent" likely to happen:

The trade did not come to fruition, as Henry stayed in Tennessee and the Ravens stood pat at the deadline.

Leading up to the deadline, rumors ran rampant regarding a possible trade involving Henry, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that his salary was an obstacle with teams preferring not to pay $5 million for half a season of King Henry.

Henry is in the final year of a four-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Titans in 2020, so a trade was at least a possibility for Tennessee since Henry could potentially leave in free agency.

The 29-year-old Henry is undoubtedly one of the NFL's top running backs of the past six years, as he has earned three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro nod and the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Henry has rushed for 601 yards and four touchdowns this season, putting him on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season in the past six campaigns. The lone exception was when he rushed for 937 yards and 10 scores in just eight games in 2021.

King Henry led the NFL in rushing in 2019 (1,540 yards) and 2020 (2,027 yards), and he rushed for 1,538 yards last season as well.

He has also rushed for a remarkable 72 touchdowns in 79 games dating back to the 2018 season.

In the first game of the 2023 campaign, the Ravens lost starting running J.K. Dobbins for the season with a torn Achilles, which has largely forced them to go with the combination of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the backfield.

Baltimore has not missed a beat, as its 7-2 record is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best mark in the AFC.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson at the controls, the Ravens rushed for 298 yards as a team in a 37-3 drubbing of the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend.

Jackson, Edwards and Hill all contributed to the ground game, but the breakout star was undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.