Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks

13 of 14

Ian Maule/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders likely have locker rooms on opposite sides of the mood spectrum.

Last week, the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and promoted Antonio Pierce to interim head coach and then beat the Giants 30-6 at home. They smoked victory cigars after the game. Meanwhile, following the Jets' 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN's Rich Cimini highlighted player frustrations in the locker room.

The Raiders will go into this game with new energy and a ton of confidence, while Jets players may be running out of patience with their inept offense.

If you believe in competitive momentum, the Raiders are the clear choice. Moton gives the Silver and Black the upper hand in a potential battle between ground attacks.

"We may see more defensive and special teams touchdowns than offensive scores in this game," Moton said. "The Jets rank eighth and ninth in points and yards allowed, respectively, but they've scored just eight offensive touchdowns in eight contests.

"Gang Green's struggles to reach paydirt coupled with its recent turnover issues (five giveaways over the last two weeks) could allow the Raiders opportunities to score on short distances to goal.

"The team that has more success on the ground will win this tight matchup. The Jets give up the third-most rushing yards per game, and the Raiders are slightly worse, allowing the second-most yards on the ground per contest. With that said, Las Vegas has a more proven ball-carrier in 2022 rushing champion Josh Jacobs, who's coming off his best game of the season.

"Jets running back Breece Hall scores once, but Jacobs scores twice to propel the Raiders to victory in a physical, low-scoring battle."

Predictions

Davenport: Raiders

Gagnon: Jets

Hanford: Raiders

Knox: Raiders

Moton: Raiders

O'Donnell: Jets

Sobleski: Raiders

ATS Consensus: Raiders +1.5

SU Consensus: Raiders