ATP Finals 2023: Top Storylines to Watch on Sunday's Schedule
The draw for the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, is set with No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic leading the green group while No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz leads the red group.
This year's edition is highlighted by youth with Carlos Alcaraz and No. 8 seed Holger Rune becoming the first 20-and-under pair to compete in the same ATP Final since 19-year-old Lleyton Hewitt and 20-year-old Marat Safin did so back in 2000.
While both Alcaraz and Rune will be making their debuts in the season-ending finale, Italian and home favorite Jannik Sinner will also return after playing as an alternate in 2021.
Along with six-time Finals winner Djokovic, three other ATP Finals champions are in the field: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev.
With play slated to begin today from the green group, here are some matchups and storylines to keep an eye on.
Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Rune
In Djokovic versus Rune, the battle of experience versus firepower takes place.
Djokovic and Rune will meet for the third time this year and the fifth time in their careers. The two have split the first four matchups.
In their most recent matchup, Djokovic defeated Rune in three sets at the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Paris quarterfinal on his way to claiming his 40th ATP Masters 1000 trophy, the most ever by a player.
Prior to their 2023 Paris quarterfinal matchup, Djokovic had lost consecutive matches to Rune.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion is seeking to become the first player to win seven ATP Finals titles, breaking a current tie with Roger Federer.
On the other hand, Rune, who broke out on the tour around this time last year can beat anyone, as suggested by the head-to-head between the two.
However, this seems like a tall task now given Rune's struggles with inconsistencies, including being just months removed from at one point losing eight out of nine matches.
Even being just one set up on Djokovic is not enough, indicative of his many come-from-behind victories.
While this may likely go three sets, Djokovic's experience with these matches, overall mental game, and fitness will be the difference-maker.
Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
As the hometown favorite, Italian-born tennis star Jannik Sinner will have no easy task in hopes of raising the trophy come November 19, 2023.
The Italian will have to embrace the underdog role in a group where he holds a combined 2-10 record against the other three players.
Against No. 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 4 seeded Italian is 2-5. Sinner won their most recent match back in February at the ATP Rotterdam 500.
In their total seven matches, only one has been on indoor hardcourt, notably their most recent encounter, which Sinner won 6-4,6-3.
Sinner has won four titles this year, two of which have come on indoor hardcourt.
The Indoor hardcourt surface has become a specialty for Sinner, who is 13-1 this year, with key wins over three different top-ten players.
As has often been the case with Sinner, much of this match will hinge on fitness. While his baseline capabilities, athleticism, and power are undeniable, questions about his health and fitness persist.
Will he be able to stay healthy? How aggressive will he be early on?
On the other end, in the last two weeks, Tsitsipas has showcased some of his best tennis in 2023, including consecutive semifinal appearances at the ATP 500 Vienna Open and ATP Paris Masters 1000.
Given both players' performances in recent months, this is likely to be a competitive match with Sinner ultimately favored to win by a slim margin.