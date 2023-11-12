ATP Finals 2023: Top Storylines to Watch on Sunday's Schedule

1 of 2

Glenn Gervot/Xinhua via Getty Images

In Djokovic versus Rune, the battle of experience versus firepower takes place.

Djokovic and Rune will meet for the third time this year and the fifth time in their careers. The two have split the first four matchups.

In their most recent matchup, Djokovic defeated Rune in three sets at the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Paris quarterfinal on his way to claiming his 40th ATP Masters 1000 trophy, the most ever by a player.

Prior to their 2023 Paris quarterfinal matchup, Djokovic had lost consecutive matches to Rune.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is seeking to become the first player to win seven ATP Finals titles, breaking a current tie with Roger Federer.

On the other hand, Rune, who broke out on the tour around this time last year can beat anyone, as suggested by the head-to-head between the two.

However, this seems like a tall task now given Rune's struggles with inconsistencies, including being just months removed from at one point losing eight out of nine matches.

Even being just one set up on Djokovic is not enough, indicative of his many come-from-behind victories.