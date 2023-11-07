Mets Won't Hire GM for 2024 Season, David Stearns Says: 'We've Got Enough Going On'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Newly-hired New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed Tuesday that he doesn't plan on hiring a general manager this offseason.

"We've got enough going on right now," Stearns told reporters. "I think we've got a front office grouping that is working well together, we're learning each other and frankly that's a process that requires immense time, and so we'll tackle that at a different point."

While Stearns won't hire a GM this offseason, MLB.com's Jon Morosi confirmed a report that the Mets are hiring longtime Milwaukee Brewers executive Eduardo Brizuela to "a high-level baseball operations role." Brizuela, who worked closely with Stearns while he was a member of Milwaukee's front office for the last nine years, reportedly will "have [an] impact on [New York's] roster, scouting [and] player development."

The Mets officially hired Stearns as president of baseball operations early last month. Three days later, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that general manager Billy Eppler was resigning from his position amid an MLB investigation into "his use of the so-called phantom injured list."

Passan noted at the time that Eppler was "expected to stay on despite owner Steve Cohen officially handing Stearns control of the team's baseball operations department." However, Eppler said in a statement, "I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down."

On Monday, the Mets hired former New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their next manager to replace Buck Showalter. Mendoza, who will be managing at the major-league level for the first time, will be taking over a team that entered the 2023 season with World Series aspirations but wound up stumbling to a 75-87 record.