    Panthers' Brian Burns, C.J. Henderson Out vs. Bears with Concussions, HC Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 7, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 01: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns and cornerback C.J. Henderson, who remain in the concussion protocol, will miss their team's upcoming Thursday Night Football contest against the Chicago Bears.

    Panthers head coach Frank Reich relayed the news to reporters on Tuesday.

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    Frank Reich again says OLB Brian Burns and CB CJ Henderson, both with concussions, will not play on Thursday in Chicago. <a href="https://t.co/WVm8vCK3FZ">pic.twitter.com/WVm8vCK3FZ</a>

    Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler, has amassed 25 tackles and five sacks in eight games. Henderson has compiled 35 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack in eight games.

    Reich had previously mentioned Monday that he did not expect to have Burns ready for Thursday, and now that news is official.

    As noted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni, both Henderson and Burns entered the protocol on Sunday, when the Panthers fell 27-13 to the Indianapolis Colts. The short week made getting both back implausible, as Carboni noted.

    Nick Carboni @NickCarboniWCNC

    It's going to be very difficult for Brian Burns/CJ Henderson to play Thursday night after entering concussion protocol on Sunday.<br><br>Basically have four days to get to Phase 5: full football activity / clearance

    There are five phases in the protocol to allow players to gradually work their way back to the field. With both sitting out walkthroughs Tuesday, that all but signaled Burns and Henderson being out.

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    Here is the NFL and NFLPA's updated concussion return-to-participation protocol: <a href="https://t.co/wMQrN80Rno">pic.twitter.com/wMQrN80Rno</a>

    It's been a long and tough year for the 1-7 Panthers, who started 0-6 and have been struggling on both sides of the ball. Seeing two key defensive players suffer concussions and being forced to miss time only compounds the team's long list of concerns.

    Panthers' Brian Burns, C.J. Henderson Out vs. Bears with Concussions, HC Says
    Carolina has notably been snakebit by injuries all season, including ones to cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Shaq Thompson (broken leg), both of whom are on IR.

    As for this week, safety Xavier Woods (thigh) and wide receiver D.J. Chark (elbow) notably could be out as well. Neither participated in walkthrough, per the team's injury report.

    The shorthanded Panthers will ultimately trek onto Chicago in hopes off their second win. Kickoff is Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.