Haynes: Bucks' Damian Lillard, Worked Out, Watched Film with Giannis at Star's House

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been working together behind the scenes in an effort to improve their chemistry.

Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes reported on the latest episode of the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (h/t HoopsHype) that Lillard has been working out with Antetokounmpo at the two-time MVP's house and the duo have also reviewed film together because they "are committed to trying to enhance each other collectively."

"And then in turn, that's going to enhance the team's play. So they're doing everything they can behind the scenes to try the make this situation be a successful situation. But it's going to be a work in progress," Haynes said. "You can see it you can even see it in a way as they're not winning. The magnitude of like the Celtics have started off winning, so it's gonna take time but nobody no organization, from players to coaches, nobody's worried. But yes, it's gonna take some time."

When Lillard joined the Bucks in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, the hype surrounding the duo took the basketball world by storm. However, there were some questions about how the team would perform after a roster shakeup that included the departure of Jrue Holiday.

After Milwaukee squeaked out a 129-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, Lillard also acknowledged that it's going to take time for the team to kick things into full gear.

"It is new for everybody," Lillard told reporters after the win. "It's a new coaching staff. It's not like I'm just the only guy that's new to this—it's a new staff, and a lot of things that they would like to see us do is not natural for a lot of guys, just as far as the cutting, the spacing, things like that. So it's going to take time."

But while the Bucks have certainly had their ups and downs this season, the reviews of the Antetokounmpo-Lillard combination have been mostly positive as Milwaukee is off to a 4-2 start.

Through six games, Lillard is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is averaging 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in six games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The scoring numbers are down for both players in comparison to last season, but once the duo develops more chemistry, they could improve, though it's important to note Antetokounmpo doesn't need to carry as much of the scoring load now with Lillard on board. Similarly, Lillard doesn't need to shoulder the scoring load like he did in Portland.