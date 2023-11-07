X

    No. 4 Michigan State Upset by James Madison at Home, Leaves CBB Fans Stunned

    zach bacharContributor INovember 7, 2023

    No. 4 Michigan State was shockingly upset by James Madison on Monday night, losing by the final score of 79-76 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

    Dukes sophomore forward Raekwon Horton connected on a game-sealing triple in overtime to help secure the win.

    Spartans guard Tyson Walker dropped 35 points and grabbed six steals, although Michigan State connected on just one of 20 three-point attempts as a team.

    College basketball fans were stunned by the upset.

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    JAMES MADISON STUNS NO. 4 MICHIGAN STATE <a href="https://t.co/ajyb4hxtzl">pic.twitter.com/ajyb4hxtzl</a>

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Michigan State loses a buy game to James Madison. The epitome of brutality.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    James Madison University:<br><br>🐶 Upset No. 4 Michigan State in men's basketball season opener for second-ranked win in program history<br><br>🐶 9-0 in football, one of seven undefeated FBS programs<br><br>A great time to be a JMU Duke. <a href="https://t.co/xRX5YGhuUp">pic.twitter.com/xRX5YGhuUp</a>

    THE RED RANGER @THEREDRANGER3

    Michigan State Football &amp; Basketball <a href="https://t.co/kWAIUreY1B">pic.twitter.com/kWAIUreY1B</a>

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    From FOX Sports Research: <br><br>Michigan State is the first AP top-5 team to lose its season opener against an unranked opponent since 2005 (also Michigan State, lost to Hawai'i in 2005)

    Pregame Empire @PregameEmpire

    Michigan State from 3 <a href="https://t.co/wjVlqaaPAT">pic.twitter.com/wjVlqaaPAT</a>

    The Spartans were up by four points with just over a minute and a half remaining in regulation, although Tom Izzo's group gave up two free throws and a jumper before Walker missed a potential buzzer-beating shot.