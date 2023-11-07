No. 4 Michigan State Upset by James Madison at Home, Leaves CBB Fans Stunned

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 4 Michigan State was shockingly upset by James Madison on Monday night, losing by the final score of 79-76 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Dukes sophomore forward Raekwon Horton connected on a game-sealing triple in overtime to help secure the win.

Spartans guard Tyson Walker dropped 35 points and grabbed six steals, although Michigan State connected on just one of 20 three-point attempts as a team.

College basketball fans were stunned by the upset.