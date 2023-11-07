No. 4 Michigan State Upset by James Madison at Home, Leaves CBB Fans Stunned

No. 4 Michigan State Upset by James Madison at Home, Leaves CBB Fans StunnedNovember 7, 2023
No. 4 Michigan State was shockingly upset by James Madison on Monday night, losing by the final score of 79-76 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Dukes sophomore forward Raekwon Horton connected on a game-sealing triple in overtime to help secure the win.
Spartans guard Tyson Walker dropped 35 points and grabbed six steals, although Michigan State connected on just one of 20 three-point attempts as a team.
College basketball fans were stunned by the upset.
The Athletic @TheAthletic
James Madison University:<br><br>🐶 Upset No. 4 Michigan State in men's basketball season opener for second-ranked win in program history<br><br>🐶 9-0 in football, one of seven undefeated FBS programs<br><br>A great time to be a JMU Duke. <a href="https://t.co/xRX5YGhuUp">pic.twitter.com/xRX5YGhuUp</a>
The Spartans were up by four points with just over a minute and a half remaining in regulation, although Tom Izzo's group gave up two free throws and a jumper before Walker missed a potential buzzer-beating shot.