NFL Rumors: Sammy Watkins Works Out for Colts; WR Played for Packers, Ravens in 2022

After an uneventful trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts hosted Sammy Watkins for a workout on Monday to help bolster the team's wide receiver room (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport).

Still a free agent, Watkins played in 12 games in 2022 for the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. He recorded 16 catches for 325 yards.

Watkins has spent time with five teams throughout his career, winning the Super Bowl as part of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense in 2019.

Indianapolis was in limbo at the trade deadline, unsure whether to be buyers or sellers with a record of 3-5. However, a Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers has kept the team within striking distance of the top spot in the AFC South.

With rookie Anthony Richardson undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after a promising start to his career, the Colts have leaned on backup Gardner Minshew to control the team's passing attack.

Minshew has racked up 1,527 passing yards to go along with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's compiled a record of 2-3 in his five starts.

While Minshew has been a solid backup, the Colts' wide receivers have dealt with injuries and poor production.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs have been the team's leading receivers, totaling 593 yards and 483 yards respectively.

However, Downs left in the first half of the Colts' victory over Carolina due to a knee injury. He did not return.