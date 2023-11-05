Francis Ngannou 'Will Absolutely Make' PFL Debut in 2024 After Fury Loss, Says CEO

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Expect to see Francis Ngannou taking PFL fights in the upcoming year.

"In 2024 [Ngannou] will absolutely make his debut with PFL, and he'll return to the cage and MMA and we're putting that fight together as we speak," PFL's CEO Peter Murray told TMZ Sports. "So we're excited about it."

Ngannou, 37, is fresh off of losing a controversial split decision loss against Tyson Fury last week in his professional boxing debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion even knocked down Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, giving him one of his "toughest fights of the last 10 years."

As for Fury's return to MMA, Murray outlined a few big-name opponents for him going forward.