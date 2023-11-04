    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIINovember 4, 2023

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night

    0 of 1

      SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: Jailton Almeida of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 03, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Sometimes, main events are 50/50 propositions.

      And other times, they're showcases for a fighter looking to climb the ladder.

      The heavyweight headliner atop Saturday night's UFC Fight Night show at Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, is most certainly the latter.

      Brazilian hero Jailton Almeida is ranked ninth among the promotion's big men and will have a chance to claim a spot in the division's upper echelon when he meets former title challenger and longtime contender Derrick Lewis in a scheduled five-rounder.

      But let's face it, chances are it won't go that long.

      No foe has lasted eight minutes with Almeida across five octagonal bouts—two KOs, three submissions—since his winning appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the company's highest-profile KO artists, having stopped 13 foes with strikes in his 18 wins since debuting in 2014.

      They'll top an 11-bout card that includes at least one Brazilian in each fight, including a co-main in which unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Bonfim (15-0, 2-0 UFC) faces streaking Danish import Nicolas Dalby, who's won three straight and five of six (plus a no contest) since his second UFC stint began in 2019.

      The B/R combat team is in place to take it all in and compile a real-time list of the event's definitive winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

    Full Card Results

    1 of 1

      SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Opponents Angela Hill and Denise Gomes of Brazil face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 03, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

      Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

      Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes

      Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

      Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

      Preliminary Card

      Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

      Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

      Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

      Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

      Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

      Kauê Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X