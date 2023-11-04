The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night

0 of 1

Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sometimes, main events are 50/50 propositions.

And other times, they're showcases for a fighter looking to climb the ladder.

The heavyweight headliner atop Saturday night's UFC Fight Night show at Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, is most certainly the latter.

Brazilian hero Jailton Almeida is ranked ninth among the promotion's big men and will have a chance to claim a spot in the division's upper echelon when he meets former title challenger and longtime contender Derrick Lewis in a scheduled five-rounder.

But let's face it, chances are it won't go that long.

No foe has lasted eight minutes with Almeida across five octagonal bouts—two KOs, three submissions—since his winning appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the company's highest-profile KO artists, having stopped 13 foes with strikes in his 18 wins since debuting in 2014.

They'll top an 11-bout card that includes at least one Brazilian in each fight, including a co-main in which unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Bonfim (15-0, 2-0 UFC) faces streaking Danish import Nicolas Dalby, who's won three straight and five of six (plus a no contest) since his second UFC stint began in 2019.