The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night

The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight NightNovember 4, 2023
Sometimes, main events are 50/50 propositions.
And other times, they're showcases for a fighter looking to climb the ladder.
The heavyweight headliner atop Saturday night's UFC Fight Night show at Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, is most certainly the latter.
Brazilian hero Jailton Almeida is ranked ninth among the promotion's big men and will have a chance to claim a spot in the division's upper echelon when he meets former title challenger and longtime contender Derrick Lewis in a scheduled five-rounder.
But let's face it, chances are it won't go that long.
No foe has lasted eight minutes with Almeida across five octagonal bouts—two KOs, three submissions—since his winning appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the company's highest-profile KO artists, having stopped 13 foes with strikes in his 18 wins since debuting in 2014.
They'll top an 11-bout card that includes at least one Brazilian in each fight, including a co-main in which unbeaten welterweight Gabriel Bonfim (15-0, 2-0 UFC) faces streaking Danish import Nicolas Dalby, who's won three straight and five of six (plus a no contest) since his second UFC stint began in 2019.
The B/R combat team is in place to take it all in and compile a real-time list of the event's definitive winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary Card
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
Kauê Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese