    Breeders' Cup 2023 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 4, 2023

    ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Junior Alvarado aboard Cody's Wish celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile race at Santa Anita Park on November 04, 2023 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The second day of Breeders' Cup action is underway from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

    Cody's Wish kicked off Saturday's festivities with a win in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, the first of nine races.

    Here's a look at all the results from Saturday's action as they arrive.

    All results and purse information via the Breeders' Cup website.

    Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile ($1,000,000 Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    Cody's Wish wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/bigassfans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bigassfans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Dirt Mile! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/yWZJPIkDa2">pic.twitter.com/yWZJPIkDa2</a>

    Win: Cody's Wish

    Place: National Treasure

    Show: Skippylongstocking

    Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf ($2 Million Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Inspiral (GB) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/MakersMark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MakersMark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly &amp; Mare Turf! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/CmTKJupCj9">pic.twitter.com/CmTKJupCj9</a>

    Win: Inspiral

    Place: Warm Heart

    Show: Moira

    Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Goodnight Olive wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCBank</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly &amp; Mare Sprint! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/cmlJoCUJ87">pic.twitter.com/cmlJoCUJ87</a>

    Win: Goodnight Olive

    Place: Yuugiri

    Show: Three Witches

    Breeders' Cup Mile ($2 Million Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Master of The Seas (IRE) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/FanDuel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FanDuel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Mile presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/PDJFund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PDJFund</a>! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/YGygNzz3Ec">pic.twitter.com/YGygNzz3Ec</a>

    Win: Master of the Seas

    Place: Mawj

    Show: Casa Creed

    Breeders' Cup Distaff ($2 Million Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Idiomatic wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/LonginesEq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LonginesEq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Distaff! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/eWsJuG29Kt">pic.twitter.com/eWsJuG29Kt</a>

    Win: Idiomatic

    Place: Randomized

    Show: Le Da Vida

    Remaining Schedule

    Breeders' Cup Turf: 5:50 p.m. ET

    Breeders' Cup Classic: 6:40 p.m. ET

    Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint: 7:25 p.m. ET

    Breeders' Cup Sprint: 8 p.m. ET

