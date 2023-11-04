Breeders' Cup 2023 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The second day of Breeders' Cup action is underway from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Cody's Wish kicked off Saturday's festivities with a win in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, the first of nine races.

Here's a look at all the results from Saturday's action as they arrive.

All results and purse information via the Breeders' Cup website.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile ($1,000,000 Purse)

Win: Cody's Wish

Place: National Treasure

Show: Skippylongstocking

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf ($2 Million Purse)

Win: Inspiral

Place: Warm Heart

Show: Moira

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

Win: Goodnight Olive

Place: Yuugiri

Show: Three Witches

Breeders' Cup Mile ($2 Million Purse)

Win: Master of the Seas

Place: Mawj

Show: Casa Creed

Breeders' Cup Distaff ($2 Million Purse)

Win: Idiomatic

Place: Randomized

Show: Le Da Vida

Remaining Schedule

Breeders' Cup Turf: 5:50 p.m. ET

Breeders' Cup Classic: 6:40 p.m. ET

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint: 7:25 p.m. ET

Breeders' Cup Sprint: 8 p.m. ET

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.