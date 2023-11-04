Breeders' Cup 2023 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Breeders' Cup 2023 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on SaturdayNovember 4, 2023
The second day of Breeders' Cup action is underway from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.
Cody's Wish kicked off Saturday's festivities with a win in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, the first of nine races.
Here's a look at all the results from Saturday's action as they arrive.
Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile ($1,000,000 Purse)
Cody's Wish wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/bigassfans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bigassfans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Dirt Mile! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/yWZJPIkDa2">pic.twitter.com/yWZJPIkDa2</a>
Win: Cody's Wish
Place: National Treasure
Show: Skippylongstocking
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf ($2 Million Purse)
REPLAY: Inspiral (GB) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/MakersMark?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MakersMark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Turf! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/CmTKJupCj9">pic.twitter.com/CmTKJupCj9</a>
Win: Inspiral
Place: Warm Heart
Show: Moira
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 Million Purse)
REPLAY: Goodnight Olive wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/PNCBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PNCBank</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Filly & Mare Sprint! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/cmlJoCUJ87">pic.twitter.com/cmlJoCUJ87</a>
Win: Goodnight Olive
Place: Yuugiri
Show: Three Witches
Breeders' Cup Mile ($2 Million Purse)
REPLAY: Master of The Seas (IRE) wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/FanDuel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FanDuel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Mile presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/PDJFund?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PDJFund</a>! Congrats to all connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/YGygNzz3Ec">pic.twitter.com/YGygNzz3Ec</a>
Win: Master of the Seas
Place: Mawj
Show: Casa Creed
Breeders' Cup Distaff ($2 Million Purse)
REPLAY: Idiomatic wins the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/LonginesEq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LonginesEq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Distaff! Congrats to her connections! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/eWsJuG29Kt">pic.twitter.com/eWsJuG29Kt</a>
Win: Idiomatic
Place: Randomized
Show: Le Da Vida
Remaining Schedule
Breeders' Cup Turf: 5:50 p.m. ET
Breeders' Cup Classic: 6:40 p.m. ET
Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint: 7:25 p.m. ET
Breeders' Cup Sprint: 8 p.m. ET
