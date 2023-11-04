CM Punk, WWE, TNA Rumors Fueled During Star's MMA Commentary Appearance for CFFC

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If CM Punk isn't returning to wrestling soon, he's at least doing a very good job of making sure people keep talking about it.

The former AEW champion once again stoked the flames of a return to WWE or possibly joining TNA by enlisting the help of his Cage Fighting Fury Championship co-hosts during Friday's event in Mississippi.

Cage Fury CEO Rob Haydak was wearing a WWE logo in the pocket of his suit jacket, while Punk's co-host John Morgan said "total nonstop action" multiple times in reference to the fights on the CFFC card.

IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore announced at the end of the Bound for Glory event on Oct. 21 that the company was rebranding back to the Total Nonstop Action (TNA) name starting with the Hard to Kill show on Jan. 13.

There has been speculation that Punk could end up signing with IMPACT/TNA since he's been backstage at two events this year, including the Bound for Glory show that took place at Cicero Stadium in his hometown of Chicago.

It hasn't been hard to find teases of Punk potentially returning to WWE, though Fightful Select (h/t Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co) reported on Oct. 10 the company wasn't in talks with the Best in the World.

None of this has stopped CM Punk from at least giving fans reasons to think something to happen soon. He's basically been using his job as a CFFC announcer to keep dropping teases about it.

It's been assumed if Punk returns to WWE, it will most-likely happen at Survivor Series. The premium live event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Nov. 25.

In a recent interview with 670 The Score (h/t WrestlingInc's Ross Berman), Punk joked the show was "sold out" and "tickets are hard to get" when asked if he was going to be at Survivor Series.

Punk was fired by AEW on Sept. 2 following an investigation into an altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry that occurred between the end of the pre-show and start of the main card for the All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.