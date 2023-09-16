Video: CM Punk Fuels WWE Rumors During CFFC MMA Appearance Following AEW Firing

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

CM Punk seemed to tease a potential WWE return while providing commentary at an MMA show on Friday night.

Punk was part of the announce team for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at CFFC 125, and when his broadcast partner jokingly asked him if he has time on his hands, Punk said, "Yea, I got some time on my hands. For the next two months."

After being out of the wrestling business for over seven years, Punk made his return for AEW in 2021. There were some remarkable highs during his AEW tenure, including winning the AEW World Championship twice, but there were also some major lows.

Most notably, Punk reportedly got into multiple backstage altercations, and the one that led to his firing from the company saw him get physical with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium in London for All In last month.

AEW president Tony Khan announced Punk's termination days later, making him a free agent in pro wrestling terms.

Wrestlers often have non-compete clauses in their contracts with WWE or AEW, meaning they cannot wrestle for another promotion for a certain amount of days after their release.

It is possible Punk was referencing that with his comment Friday night, or it could have been a nod to WWE's upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

Survivor Series is just over two months away on Nov. 25, and it will emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Punk always receives a massive hero's welcome in the Windy City, meaning there would be no more impactful way for WWE to bring him back than to do it at Survivor Series in Chicago.

It is unclear if there is any level of mutual interest between Punk and WWE, but if Punk wants to continue wrestling at a high level, WWE may be his only legitimate option.

When asked this week about Punk (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE president Nick Khan gave something of a non-answer regarding WWE's potential interest in him, saying:

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil [Brooks aka CM Punk]. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best."

Khan didn't come across as being over the moon about the idea of signing Punk, but it could have been a case of him not wanting to provide any hints about WWE's plans.

There are some concerns that come along with Punk, including whether he will be able to work well with others, but there is no denying his value.

Punk moved the needle for AEW in terms of attendance, ratings and merchandise sales, and there is little doubt that he would do big business for WWE if the two sides can strike a deal for him to come back for the first time since January 2014.