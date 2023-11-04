College Football Week 10 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late GamesNovember 4, 2023
College Football Week 10 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games
The Colorado Buffaloes started the 2023 college football season with one of the most electric offenses in the sport.
Colorado enters its Week 10 matchup with the Oregon State Beavers with a worn-down unit that failed to keep Shedeur Sanders upright.
The under hit in three of Colorado's five Pac-12 games. The Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Sun Devils and UCLA Bruins all solved how to stop Sanders and Co.
Oregon State should follow the same game plan to limit the big-play potential of the Buffaloes. That could lead to yet another under hitting in a Colorado conference game.
Saturday night's clash in Boulder is one of a few Pac-12 contests that should intrigue college football bettors.
The Stanford Cardinal will try to keep up their run as one of the sport's best underdog, while UCLA can continue to quietly go about its business as a potential conference winner.
No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado (Under 61.5)
Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Colorado's offense has one major flaw.
Its offensive line can't protect Sanders.
The Buffaloes quarterback comes into Saturday with 41 sacks on the season, seven of which occurred last week against UCLA.
Oregon State has 26 sacks as a team and there are five players on the roster with at least three takedowns.
The Beavers could feast on the weak Colorado interior to force the hosts into a handful of long-yardage situations, short drives and punts.
Sanders still has explosive qualities in the passing game, but they can be limited by an effective pass rush.
Oregon State should have no problem methodically moving the ball down the field behind D.J. Uiagelelei, who has only been sacked on seven occasions.
The Beavers could easily reach the 30-point mark behind the Clemson transfer, but that total is not guaranteed to come from Colorado given its struggles on the interior.
Oregon State may win a 31-17-type game in which the Buffaloes make a few big plays, but can't sustain drives because of its porous offensive line.
Stanford (+13) at Washington State
Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Stanford is 3-2 as a double-digit underdog in Pac-12.
The Cardinal's most notable triumph was a double-overtime win over Colorado, but they have played a few other teams tough in the conference.
Stanford stuck within one possession of the Washington Huskies for most of their Week 9 clash and it lost by one point to the Arizona Wildcats.
Stanford should hang with the Washington State Cougars, who come into Saturday with a litany of issues.
The Cougars have not won since their September 23 home triumph over Oregon State. They gave up at least 38 points to their last three opponents.
Wazzu's defense may get better at home, but there is no guarantee of that happening after three poor performances in a row.
If anything, Stanford proved to be one of the friskier teams as an underdog this season, and it seems more trustworthy as a double-digit underdog than Wazzu does as a double-digit favorite.
No. 19 UCLA (-2.5) at Arizona
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1
UCLA is quietly going about its business in a Pac-12 with a lot of flair.
Chip Kelly's team in 3-2 in Pac-12 play and it is coming off a two-game stretch in which it outscored Stanford and Colorado by a combined 70-23.
UCLA will remain in the mix for the Pac-12 Championship Game because of its defense, a unit that can shine against Arizona on Saturday night.
The Bruins held every opponent under 20 points in their six victories and they allow the 10th-fewest total yards per game.
UCLA just needs to follow the same formula that got it to six weeks. It needs to play strong defense and pick up points along the way behind quarterback Ethan Garbers, who has become the clear favorite for the job over the last two weeks in a battle with freshman Dante Moore.
A win on Saturday sets UCLA up nicely for a run at the Pac-12 Championship Game since it should win its final three games against Arizona State, the USC Trojans and California Golden Bears.
