College Football Week 10 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Colorado's offense has one major flaw.

Its offensive line can't protect Sanders.

The Buffaloes quarterback comes into Saturday with 41 sacks on the season, seven of which occurred last week against UCLA.

Oregon State has 26 sacks as a team and there are five players on the roster with at least three takedowns.

The Beavers could feast on the weak Colorado interior to force the hosts into a handful of long-yardage situations, short drives and punts.

Sanders still has explosive qualities in the passing game, but they can be limited by an effective pass rush.

Oregon State should have no problem methodically moving the ball down the field behind D.J. Uiagelelei, who has only been sacked on seven occasions.

The Beavers could easily reach the 30-point mark behind the Clemson transfer, but that total is not guaranteed to come from Colorado given its struggles on the interior.