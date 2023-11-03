Mark Zuckerberg Suffered Torn ACL Injury While Sparring; MMA Fight to Be Delayed

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg won't be stepping into ring any time soon.

Zuckerberg underwent surgery Friday on a torn ACL suffered while sparring in preparation for a "competitive MMA fight," the Meta CEO wrote on Instagram.

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Zuckerberg wrote. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover."

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Live in June that Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were "dead serious" about facing each other in the UFC after the two traded barbs back and forth on X, formerly Twitter.

The following month, Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself training with UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

White revised that estimate in September to say the billionaire battle "probably" wouldn't happen.

"I never say never, but probably not," White said.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk have blamed each other for the fight not being scheduled.

Zuckerberg, 39, has been practicing martial arts since 2020, according to Fortune. He medaled in May in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in California.