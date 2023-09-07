Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Fight 'Probably Not' Happening, UFC's Dana White Says

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia, File

To the surprise of literally no one, it appears Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's Battle fo the Billionaires will not be taking place.

UFC president Dana White, who has offered to host the fight, all but ended the speculation during a recent interview.

"I never say never, but probably not," White said on OutKick the Morning.

Zuckerberg and Musk have been throwing public barbs at one another for months. Their beef began heating up around the time Zuckerberg's Meta launched Threads, a competitor to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several X competitors have launched during Musk's chaotic tenure leading the social media company, with many hoping to capitalize on users' disillusionment with Musk's leadership. Zuckerberg's Threads has been seen as the most viable competitor, boasting over 100 million users, though interest in the app has taken a nosedive since launch.

The spat led to Musk challenging Zuckerberg to a cage match, a challenge Zuckerberg quickly accepted. In ensuing weeks, both billionaires have accused one of ducking the other, with Zuckerberg calling the fight off last month.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on," Zuckerberg posted on Threads. "I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Of course, this fight was almost certainly never going to happen. Both Musk and Zuckerberg have enough advisors at their disposal to tell them this would have been nothing short of a fiasco, one designed to create social media laughs and create endless mockery for two of the most powerful men on the planet.