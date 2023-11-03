Jets' Aaron Rodgers Posts Cryptic IG Story amid Injury Rehab: 'A Little More Time'

Randy Brooke/FilmMagic

Could Aaron Rodgers return to the field this season?

The New York Jets quarterback posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday in celebration of his partnership with Zenith, a luxury watch brand that he created a new design for.

"A little more time...," Rodgers wrote alongside a photo of his new Zenith watch on Instagram.

Rodgers tore his Achilles during New York's first offensive drive of the 2023 season, and he underwent an innovative surgery in September that's supposed to accelerate his recovery time.

The four-time MVP was seen throwing ahead of the team's win over the Giants on Sunday and looked pretty good doing so.

Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in September that he was eyeing a return to the field during the playoffs, provided the Jets clinch a postseason berth.