    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Posts Cryptic IG Story amid Injury Rehab: 'A Little More Time'

    Erin WalshNovember 3, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on stage as Aaron Rodgers & Zenith unveil his limited edition design on October 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/FilmMagic)
    Randy Brooke/FilmMagic

    Could Aaron Rodgers return to the field this season?

    The New York Jets quarterback posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday in celebration of his partnership with Zenith, a luxury watch brand that he created a new design for.

    "A little more time...," Rodgers wrote alongside a photo of his new Zenith watch on Instagram.

    uSTADIUM App @uSTADIUM

    Aaron Rodgers IG post. Zenith is the watch company he works with. "A little more time…" 👀🤔 <a href="https://t.co/59YM4HLHMA">pic.twitter.com/59YM4HLHMA</a>

    Rodgers tore his Achilles during New York's first offensive drive of the 2023 season, and he underwent an innovative surgery in September that's supposed to accelerate his recovery time.

    The four-time MVP was seen throwing ahead of the team's win over the Giants on Sunday and looked pretty good doing so.

    Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in September that he was eyeing a return to the field during the playoffs, provided the Jets clinch a postseason berth.

    However, it's seeming like it could be possible for Rodgers to return before the playoffs, which would be a significant boost for the Jets, which are 4-3 on the season.

