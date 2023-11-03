Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays Decline $18M Mutual Contract Option for 2024 MLB Season

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that they and All-Star second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield declined their mutual $18 million contract option for the 2024 season, according to Sportsnet.

That decision means the 34-year-old Merrifield will become a free agent this offseason on the heels of another strong campaign.

Merrifield, who is a three-time All-Star, spent parts of the first seven seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals before getting traded to the Blue Jays in 2022 and spending parts of the past two seasons in Toronto.

In 2023, Merrifield appeared in 145 games for the Jays and slashed .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs, 67 RBI, 66 runs scored and 26 stolen bases.

He also continued to showcase his valuable defensive versatility, making 84 appearances at second base and 84 in the outfield as well.

Merrifield was 27 when he made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2016, but he managed to go from minor league journeyman to multi-time MLB All-Star.

During his time in KC, Merrifield led the American League in stolen bases in 2017, 2018 and 2021 with 34, 45 and 40, respectively. He also led the AL in hits in 2018 and 2019 with 192 and 206, and he led the AL in triples in 2019 with 10 and doubles in 2021 with 42.

On top of that, Merrifield didn't miss a single game from 2019 through 2021, making him one of the most reliable and durable players in baseball.

Merrifield's consistency wavered a bit in 2022, as he hit just .240 with six homers, 42 RBI, 51 runs and 15 steals in 95 games for the Royals before getting traded to Toronto.

He closed 2022 on a high note by hitting .281 in 44 games with the Jays, and parlayed that into a true return to form in 2023, resulting in his third career All-Star selection.

For his career, Merrifield is a .284 hitter with 90 home runs, 470 RBI, 588 runs scored and 201 stolen bases, and he promises to be a popular target in free agency.

Merrifield is a strong contact hitter with speed who can thrive at the top or bottom of any lineup, plus he is something of a utility player who can give his next manager no shortage of options on a day-to-day basis.