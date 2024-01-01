Rod Moore NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Michigan S

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 198

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Versatile safety with a smooth backpedal and quick feet. Shows a good burst out of breaks and twitch for short-area movement.

— Reads the quarterback's eyes well and is able to anticipate throws. Attacks the ball in the air with very good timing and plays through the receiver.

— Good run defender who plays his position on the field, whether its from a high safety or while in the box. Tracks the ball well and fills the running lanes.

— Beats blocks with speed and quickness. Uses hands to take on and disengage from blockers.

—Wrap tackler who cuts down the ball-carrier's legs from under them.

NEGATIVES

— Questionable strength. Can be pushed off at the top of routes, and lack of strength can show up with missed tackles.

— Inconsistent tackling security.

— Allows too much separation on routes at times.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born July 3, 2003

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— 2023 All-Big Ten third team (Coaches)

— 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention (Media)

— 2022 torn labrum; missed spring ball

OVERALL

Rod Moore is a versatile safety with a long, lean frame. He made 11 appearances (including four starts) as a freshman at Michigan in 2021. He was a big-time contributor on special teams as a freshman as well, which should help his draft stock.

Moore is an athletic safety who has the ability to play at multiple levels. He has a smooth backpedal, which allows him to stay square as a deep defender. When playing deeper routes, he has the foot quickness to break and drive on routes in front of him. He flashes ball-hawk traits when he attacks the ball through receivers, and he has good timing when breaking up passes.

As a slot defender, Moore has the awareness to match and get under receivers in his zone. Although he does a good job of breaking on routes and closing ground when playing man coverage, he has given too much separation, getting bumped off at the top of routes due to his lack of strength.

As a run defender, Moore does a very good job of coming downhill. He makes quick reads and tracks the ball well. He is able to sort through the trash and get to the ball-carrier with good leverage and positioning.

When tackling, he can have questionable security at times, but he mostly does a good job wrapping up his tackles and cutting the legs out from under ball-carriers. Although he can fall off tackles at times, he will have a chance to improve his tackling as he continues to develop his strength. While he can struggle a bit with taking on blocks, he does a very good job of using his quickness to beat blockers to a spot.

Moore has a solid body of work to evaluate over his career. His performance on special teams is what adds to his versatility. Although he may not excel in either pass coverage or run defense, he does both very well, and he'll give any defensive coordinator a player whom he or she can use in multiple ways. Moore will need to show his worth at first on special teams in the NFL, but he can definitely gain playing time as a safety.

GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 53

POSITION RANK: S7

PRO COMPARISON: Taylor Rapp