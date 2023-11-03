Predicting Early MLB Offseason Decisions on Qualifying Offers, Contract Options, More

10 of 10

John Fisher/Getty Images

The deadline for teams to decide whether they will tender a contract to players under team control for the 2024 season is Nov. 17. That's when teams decide whether they want to retain pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players. Also known as the "non-tender deadline," it will add an influx of additional players to the free agency pool.

SP Dakota Hudson, STL — $3.7 million projected salary

Hudson had a 3.35 ERA in 174.2 innings to finish fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting during the 2019 season, but he has failed to duplicate that level of success in the years since while bouncing between the rotation, bullpen, injured list and minor leagues. The Cardinals need to completely overhaul their pitching staff this offseason.

SP Michael Soroka, ATL — $3 million projected salary

After making just three total starts over the previous three seasons, Soroka had a tough time shaking off the rust in 2023 with a 6.40 ERA in 32.1 innings in the majors. The 26-year-old had a 3.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 87 innings at Triple-A and he still offers some intriguing upside given his age, but he is out of minor league options and the Braves can't rely on him to hold down a spot in the rotation. He could be traded before he is non-tendered.

SP Brandon Woodruff, MIL — $11.6 million projected salary