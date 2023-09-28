MLB Rumors: Eduardo Rodriguez Expected to Opt Out of Final 3 Years of Tigers Contract

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Eduardo Rodriguez may be hitting free agency this offseason.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Detroit Tigers southpaw is "expected to opt-out with $49M and three years to go." This comes despite the fact that Rodriguez reportedly "loves Detroit."

He signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the team ahead of the 2022 season.

In 25 starts in 2023, Rodriguez is 12-9 with a 3.40 ERA.

Of note, Rodriguez vetoed a deadline deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, Rodriguez said that the decision had nothing to do with the Dodgers organization and that he was still unsure of his future.

"If I had a magic ball and I could tell you what was going to happen in the future, I'd probably tell you right away," he told reporters after vetoing the trade. "But right now I'm here, I'm with this organization. I'm signed here for a long time. I feel happy with everything. My family feels happy in Detroit. I feel happy with the teammates and everything, the organization. I'd really love to stay here, and that's why I made that decision."

The projected free agency class has some interesting names, including Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Rodriguez would certainly be an intriguing option for any team looking for a rotational piece. He had a sub-3.00 ERA prior to the deadline.